Where is Xur? Here's where to find him and what's he's selling

There’s a lot of great loot to find in Destiny 2 and its latest expansion, Forsaken. Among all the guns and armor you can find in your travels, those classified as “Exotic” are by far the coolest, most powerful, and most interesting. Almost all of them have interesting perks and gimmicks that can make them extremely useful.

Coming by exotic weapons and armor can be tough, though. Many of the items are locked behind difficult quests, and those that aren’t usually come as extremely rare drops in the open world. There is one way to reliably get new exotics each week: Visiting Xur, a special character who hides on the worlds of Destiny 2 and only shows up at specific times.

Xur is a special vendor who sells exotic weapons and armor. Each week, he comes to the solar system with a slate of goods, including an exotic weapon and one piece of exotic armor for each character class. Lately, he’s also been carrying Fated Engrams, which guarantee players an exotic drop they don’t already have, from the collection of exotics from before the release of Forsaken.

The trouble with Xur is finding him. We always know when Xur will show up — at the daily reset on Friday, so 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. The question is where Xur is. While previously in Destiny 2, Xur’s location was marked on the map each weekend, he’s now unmarked and thus tougher to find each weekend. Here’s where you need to go to track down Xur, the Agent of the Nine, and everything you need to know about what he’s offering this week.

Where to find Xur, September 28 – October 2

You’ll find Xur on the Tower, on the hangar side (where Cayde-6 used to be, and where Amanda Holliday still is). You’ll find him up the stairs behind the area where Dead Orbit is set up.

Here’s his exact location:

destiny 2 forsaken where to find xur map

And here’s what he has for wares:

Sweet Business — 29 Legendary Shards

This monster of an auto-rifle is, for all intents and purposes, a Terminator 2-style minigun you can carry into battle. It’s great for melting players in the Crucible and even better for mowing down hordes around the rest of the solar system.

Aeon Swift — 23 Legendary Shards (Hunter)

Xur’s got gloves for Hunters: the Aeon Swift gauntlets. These work best with a fireteam of other players also using Aeon armor items. The gloves give energy to allies for their class abilities when you use your Hunter dodge: Warlocks get grenade energy, Hunters get dodge energy and Titans get barricade energy. Allies with Aeon items get a lot more than allies who aren’t wearing them, so if you can coordinate outfits, you should.

Winter’s Guile — 23 Legendary Shards (Warlock)

Warlocks also get gauntlets this week. The Winter’s Guile armor pack the Warlord’s Sigil perk, which increases your melee damage for each melee kill you can stack up.

Hallowfire Heart — 23 Legendary Shards (Titan)

This Titan chest armor comes with the Sunfire Furnace perk, which increases recharging for Titan Solar abilities — especially while your Super is fully charged.

Fated Engram — 97 Legendary shards

You can only buy one of these per week, per account, but if you’re filling out your exotic collection, it’s worth it. The Fated Engram automatically gives you something you’re missing from the Destiny 2 Year 1 exotic set, which means everything from before Forsaken.

Five of Swords

This item is a special scorecard for Nightfall strikes, and it’s necessary for certain challenges. You can use the Five of Swords item to set modifiers for your Nightfall strikes, which helps you earn more points. That’s part of unlocking the Vanguard’s weekly challenge of earning 100,000 points on a Nightfall strike, as well as knocking out some of the game’s Nightfall Triumphs.

