Destiny 2 studio Bungie hit by layoffs, internal game delays

Tomas Franzese
By

Amid a wave of layoffs at Destiny developer and Sony subsidiary Bungie this week, Destiny 2: The Final Shape and Marathon have both reportedly been delayed.

On Monday morning, tweets from developers revealed that Bungie, which was acquired by Sony in January 2022, was suffering layoffs. This was followed up by a report from Bloomberg that went into more detail about the layoffs and their impact on Bungie’s future games. Sony and Bungie have not officially commented on the delays yet, although the Bloomberg article mentions that Bungie CEO Pete Parsons will hold a team meeting later today to discuss the layoffs further. This all follows contractor layoffs at Sony studio Naughty Dog earlier this month, which happened as that studio struggles to develop and release a The Last of Us multiplayer game. 

A runner runs in Marathon.
Bungie

Bloomberg suggests that these layoffs, like others at Sony this year, are tied to internal game delays. While Destiny 2: The Final Shape is publicly slated to come out in February 2024, Bungie reportedly told staff that it’s now going to come out in June 2024. Meanwhile, we learned that Bungie’s revival of Marathon was apparently targeting a 2024 launch — although no release window was given officially — but will now come out sometime in 2025. These delays make the PlayStation 5’s 2024 game lineup look pretty sparse right now outside of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and it suggests that Destiny 2’s next season will be one of its longest.

As of now, Sony and Bungie have not publicly commented on the layoffs or delays, but we will update this post when they do say more about it.

