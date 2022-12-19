As part of Season 1 Reloaded, players can now acquire the Chimera assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ. While this weapon isn’t at the top of the meta, it’s fun to use and can be highly effective if you know how to use it. To get your hands on the Chimera, you have to complete an in-game challenge across Modern Warfare II, DMZ, or Warzone 2.0, and in this guide, we’ll show you how.

The fastest way to unlock the Chimera

The easiest and fastest way to unlock the Chimera is to earn two kills with assault rifles in 15 different matches. To complete this challenge quickly, boot up the Shipment playlist on Modern Warfare 2, earn your two kills with an assault rifle, then back out. Your two kills will still count, so boot up another match and repeat the process. After 15 matches, you will have earned the weapon. Keep in mind, this does require you to own a copy of Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2.0

The same method can be used in Warzone 2.0, though, it will take a lot longer since booting up a match can take several minutes. Plus, we don’t really recommend quitting a battle royale match, as it’ll leave your teammates in a rough spot. You can save a little time by playing the mini royale mode, which gives you a smaller section of the map to play on, but it’ll still take you a while when compared to the Modern Warfare 2 method. Still, if you don’t want to spend money, this is the best strategy.

How to unlock the Chimera in DMZ

New with Season 1 Reloaded is Building 21, an extremely difficult area that sends you into a densely packed battle with enemy AI. It just went live and players are still discovering its secrets. You can actually extract the Chimera weapon from inside the building, though it’ll require a lot of luck, skill, and preparation to do so. Even if you do everything right, you can still get taken out with ease. When it comes to unlocking the Chimera, this is the most difficult and tedious method, so we recommend sticking to the previous two strategies for best results.

