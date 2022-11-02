 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will add ranked modes next year

Joseph Yaden
By

Developer Treyarch Studios announced that Ranked Play will come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at an unspecified date in 2023.

The developer confirmed that Ranked Play will include multiple competitive modes and ranked skill divisions, along with the ability to see your skill rating. Modern Warfare II will also have a top 250 leaderboard, and will offer competitive rewards, which have yet to be revealed.

#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we&#39;re working with our partners to deliver:

Competitive Modes ✅
Ranked Skill Divisions ✅
Visible Skill Ratings ✅
Top 250 Leaderboard ✅
Competitive Rewards ✅

More details to come!

&mdash; Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

It’s unclear which modes will be part of Ranked Play, and when this highly requested feature will come in 2023, but the community at large seems pleased with the announcement.

Modern Warfare II players will also gain access to the CDL (Call of Duty League) Moshpit at the start of Season 1, which begins on November 16. Activision will provide more details about this closer to the launch of CDL. This competitive playlist will likely have restricted items and weapons, just like in the pro leagues.

With this news, Activision will sunset Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard in November. The company confirmed players will still be able to earn rewards until November 22 across both games.

It’s unclear how the addition of Ranked Play will differ exactly from the core game modes in Modern Warfare II, in terms of matchmaking. As it stands, Modern Warfare II uses a skill-based matchmaking system, wherein players are supposed to get paired with other users of equal skill levels.

This feature has been a hot topic for debate for years, so maybe this will finally be the game that loosens the matchmaking for standard modes, while cranking it up within the Ranked Playlist.

Editors' Recommendations

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s physical disc doesn’t actually include the game
Players in helicopter in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
How long is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun
The best Call of Duty: Warzone Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle loadout
The Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle in Warzone.
2 Age of Empires games are coming to Xbox next year, including a classic
Age of Empires IV
Silent Hill Townfall: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
A blood-red beach.
I used to be too scared to play horror games. Then I saw the light
Slient Hill 4's protagonist looking to a heavily chainlocked door.
Amsterdam hotel’s destruction in Call of Duty may prompt lawsuit
Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
Indie devs say they were offered ‘exposure’ (not cash) to port games to Tesla vehicles
Her Story
Electronic Arts and Marvel partner for three-game deal
Iron Man
Myst sequel Riven is getting a full remake from developer Cyan Worlds
Riven logo
A multiplayer Ghostbusters VR game is coming to PlayStation VR 2 and Meta Quest 2
Key art for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.
Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox joins Netflix as its sixth studio
Cozy Grove
Overwatch 2 removes Mei for at least 2 weeks due to ice wall exploit
Overwatch movie