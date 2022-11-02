Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will add ranked modes next year

Developer Treyarch Studios announced that Ranked Play will come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at an unspecified date in 2023.

The developer confirmed that Ranked Play will include multiple competitive modes and ranked skill divisions, along with the ability to see your skill rating. Modern Warfare II will also have a top 250 leaderboard, and will offer competitive rewards, which have yet to be revealed.

#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver: Competitive Modes ✅

Ranked Skill Divisions ✅

Visible Skill Ratings ✅

Top 250 Leaderboard ✅

Competitive Rewards ✅ More details to come! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

It’s unclear which modes will be part of Ranked Play, and when this highly requested feature will come in 2023, but the community at large seems pleased with the announcement.

Modern Warfare II players will also gain access to the CDL (Call of Duty League) Moshpit at the start of Season 1, which begins on November 16. Activision will provide more details about this closer to the launch of CDL. This competitive playlist will likely have restricted items and weapons, just like in the pro leagues.

With this news, Activision will sunset Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard in November. The company confirmed players will still be able to earn rewards until November 22 across both games.

It’s unclear how the addition of Ranked Play will differ exactly from the core game modes in Modern Warfare II, in terms of matchmaking. As it stands, Modern Warfare II uses a skill-based matchmaking system, wherein players are supposed to get paired with other users of equal skill levels.

This feature has been a hot topic for debate for years, so maybe this will finally be the game that loosens the matchmaking for standard modes, while cranking it up within the Ranked Playlist.

