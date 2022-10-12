Xbox Game Pass now runs on more PCs and Surface devices

Microsoft is continuing its expansion of the Xbox Game Pass by releasing the ARMS64 version of the Xbox app for Windows. The company wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that the Xbox app has been updated to run natively on Windows PCs and other devices running Arms, including the Surface Pro X and the newly announced Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.

The expansion of the Xbox app means that you can not only access Xbox Game Pass on recent models of the aforementioned devices, but that the app is also supported on older PCs that were originally not able to support cloud streaming in the first place, including PCs running software as far back as Windows 7. ARMS64 gets its name from the fact that the old PCs are capable of running on 64-bit Windows — so can the Google Chromebooks.

Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and Microsoft Flight Simulator are just some of the games supported by the ARMS64 version of the Xbox app. That means you’ll be able to stream those games and more Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles without having to worry about performance or latency issues.

The announcement of the ARMS64 version of the Xbox app to those who own otherwise older PCs comes on the heels of Phil Spencer revealing the prototype design for the Keystone cloud-streaming stick and Xbox Game Pass coming in VR form to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. Even so, the company is working to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more devices and players around the world, allowing them to play games regardless of whether or not they own an Xbox.

