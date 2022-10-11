During the Meta Connect presentation, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Meta Quest store. That means VR users will be able to play Game Pass titles on both the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro.

“In fact, many people are already playing our most popular games like Flight Simulator and Minecraft in VR today,” says Nadella during the stream. “With xCloud gaming, you can stream hundreds of games to any device allowing you to connect with gamers in all new ways, whether they’re right next to you or sitting on the other side of the world.”

With this functionality, players will be able to use an Xbox controller with their headsets and play games from the Xbox Game Pass library on a 2D screen. There wasn’t a specific release date set for this, but more information will come in the future.

Microsoft and Xbox have been at the forefront of cloud gaming. The company mentioned that they are currently working on Keystone, a cloud gaming-focused streaming device, but made the decision earlier this year to pivot away from its current design to find a new approach. Additionally, Hideo Kojima is working on a game with Microsoft that will leverage the company’s cloud technology.

Meta is also investing more in the gaming space in general. Meta acquired Armature Studio, Camouflaj, and Twisted Pixel. Armature Studio developed the VR version of Resident Evil 4, and Camouflaj developed Marvel’s Iron Man VR, the latter of which is a former PlayStation VR exclusive as it’s coming to Quest 2 on November 3.

Other games, such as Among Us VR and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Chapter 2: Retribution, are coming to Quest 2 on November 10 and December 1, respectively.

