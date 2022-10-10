 Skip to main content
Xbox may have just stealthily revealed its Game Pass streaming stick

Tomas Franzese
By

Xbox chief Phil Spencer revealed the design of Xbox’s upcoming cloud-focused game-streaming device in a tweet celebrating Fallout’s 25th anniversary. 

In the tweet, Spencer congratulates Bethesda and its Fallout team for hitting this milestone and included a picture of his shelf that contains some Fallout merch. Spencer’s followers quickly spotted a small, never-before-seen Xbox device on the top shelf underneath the large sword. It is believed that this small piece of technology is the Keystone, a Microsoft-produced game-streaming device made for cloud gaming.

Vault Boy left the shelter and stopped by my office to celebrate the #Fallout25 Anniversary. Congratulations to the @Fallout @Bethesda teams on this major milestone for an iconic franchise. pic.twitter.com/hGoN1sAQRK

&mdash; Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 10, 2022

Microsoft affirmed that Keystone was in development to Windows Central earlier this year. “We’ve been working on a game-streaming device, code name Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console,” a spokesperson told Windows Central in May 2022. “As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.”

Apparently, Microsoft has made good progress with that new approach as Spencer feels confident in teasing the device in the same way he teased the Xbox Series S and Kojima Productions collaboration by hiding them on his shelf. Currently, the device is a small streaming stick with the Xbox logo on one end and a notch or USB port on the other. It has the same coloring as the digital-only Xbox Series X. 

Digital Trends reached out to Xbox for conformation that this is the Keystone device, but it did not respond by the time of publishing. We will update this story when we hear back. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait much longer for this device to be unveiled. 

