A report from Windows Central confirmed that the rumors of Microsoft building a cloud streaming device were true. Microsoft has continuously pushed the envelope of cloud gaming over many years with programs like Xbox Cloud Gaming and its Game Pass service. Now the company is going to release a device, code-named Keystone, which is solely focused on game streaming.

The motivation behind this project is to meet the need for a “more affordable dongle” similar to a streaming stick like the Amazon Fire TV, according to Windows Central. Like those sticks, the Keystone is an HDMI streaming device, but for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox’s cloud gaming service. An Xbox device codenamed Keystone has been rumored for some time:

“As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers,” an unnamed Microsoft spokesperson said to Windows Central. “We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.”

The learnings spoken of are definitely related to not only Xbox Game Pass’ use of cloud gaming, but the recent launch of Xbox’s free cloud play initiative. This new free-to-stream program made waves by bringing Fortnite back to iOS devices using cloud streaming to bypass Apple’s entire ecosystem.

While it’s clear that Microsoft has been working on Keystone for years now, we don’t know if the device will be shown to the public anytime soon. As such, we aren’t sure that it will make an appearance at the upcoming Xbox showcase next month.

