 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Microsoft confirms ‘Keystone,’ an Xbox cloud streaming device

By

A report from Windows Central confirmed that the rumors of Microsoft building a cloud streaming device were true. Microsoft has continuously pushed the envelope of cloud gaming over many years with programs like Xbox Cloud Gaming and its Game Pass service. Now the company is going to release a device, code-named Keystone, which is solely focused on game streaming.

The motivation behind this project is to meet the need for a “more affordable dongle” similar to a streaming stick like the Amazon Fire TV, according to Windows Central. Like those sticks, the Keystone is an HDMI streaming device, but for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox’s cloud gaming service. An Xbox device codenamed Keystone has been rumored for some time:

XBOX KEYSTONE pic.twitter.com/warAwisfKh

&mdash; Tero Alhonen💙💛 (@teroalhonen) March 9, 2022

“As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers,” an unnamed Microsoft spokesperson said to Windows Central. “We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.”

The learnings spoken of are definitely related to not only Xbox Game Pass’ use of cloud gaming, but the recent launch of Xbox’s free cloud play initiative. This new free-to-stream program made waves by bringing Fortnite back to iOS devices using cloud streaming to bypass Apple’s entire ecosystem.

While it’s clear that Microsoft has been working on Keystone for years now, we don’t know if the device will be shown to the public anytime soon. As such, we aren’t sure that it will make an appearance at the upcoming Xbox showcase next month.

Editors' Recommendations

How to change time on a Garmin watch

garmin forerunner 935 review watch.

Best cheap printer deals for May 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

The best abilities in V Rising

A female vampire sits on a throne with a skull in her hand.

Best wireless mouse deals for May 2022

Logitech MX Master

The 10 most important moments in Stranger Things

The cast of Stranger Things 4.

AMD Ryzen 7000 can draw almost as much power as Intel

AMD Ryzen 7000 processor being installed inside a MSI motherboard.

Hidden camera tips all Galaxy S22 owners will want to try

samsung galaxy s22 hidden camera features you should try

Abandoned’s new trailer proves a house can be too haunted

Emma Roberts in Abandoned.

Best Laser Printer Deals: Save on Brother and Canon today

A person uses a smartphone to print something with a Brother MFC-L2710DW wireless monochrome laser printer on an office table.

Apple’s digital driver’s license drives slowly into Maryland

Person accessing a state ID using the Apple Wallet on an iPhone.

Meta confirms Instagram outage issues, working on update

Closeup of the Instagram app icon.

Minecraft’s ‘wild’ new update lands on June 7

A minecraft character near a swamp and cave.

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 10 quests and how to complete them

Player using mounted turret in Fortnite.