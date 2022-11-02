 Skip to main content
You can try Google Play Games on PC today as beta expands to the U.S.

Cristina Alexander
By

Google has launched the open beta for Google Play Games for PC in the U.S. The tech giant made the announcement in a blog post on Wednesday, saying that the beta is available for download in seven other countries as well, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

“We’re thrilled to expand our platform to more markets for players to enjoy their favorite games on Google Play,” said Google Play Games director Arjun Dayal. “As we move towards a full release, we will continue to add new features and evaluate developer and player feedback.”

Google Play Games on PC beta
Google

Google Play Games for PC gives access to over 85 Android titles, including 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King’s Return. The app comes with cross-progression so that no matter where you are in a certain game, it will sync with your progress to any other device that runs on Android.

In January, Google Play Games for PC was rolled out to Microsoft Windows PCs in a limited beta in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan after the company announced the app at The Game Awards 2021. Seven months later, Google changed it to an open beta and expanded it to Australia and Thailand.

In order to access the open beta for Google Play Games for PC, your computer will have to meet the following requirements. It needs to run on Windows 10 (v2004) or higher, have a four-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, an SSD with 1 GB of storage space, and an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU card or comparable.

