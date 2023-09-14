A new look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 wrapped up Sony’s September State of Play presentation narrated by Bryan Intihar and showcased all the details our wall-crawling heroes can expect in the nearly twice as large open world.

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 is just over a month away, and we’ve already had multiple looks at the city, villains, and our two titular heroes in an extended gameplay sequence showing off a mix of combat and traversal in an exhilarating set piece. While the mystery of the game’s plot — primarily regarding the iconic villain Venom — is top of most gamers’ minds, what we expect to be our final look at the game before launch focused more on the world and mechanical details we can expect when we swing into action for ourselves.

We already got a small look at Queens in a previous trailer, but now have confirmation that both Queens and Brooklyn have been added to the open world beyond the city from the original game and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. These more suburban environments require different traversal methods, such as the wingsuit, and offer unique gameplay opportunities whether playing as Peter or Miles. These two new sections have approximately doubled the size of the map, so even though swinging was a preferred method of getting around in the original, fast travel is back and even faster than ever. When demonstrated on video, swapping between the two Spider-Men can be done anytime in the open world, with virtually no loading or break in the action.

Brand new side activities can be viewed through AR goggles that offer new challenges. Some are exclusive to either Peter or Miles, while others can be tackled with either webslinger and can lead to unique encounters and pieces of lore about the new villains.

The myriad of unlockable suits was perhaps the most exciting collectible in the original game, and this time there will be 65 suits between Peter and Miles to try out and over 200 ways to customize them in a new Suit Styles system.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available on October 20 exclusively on PS5.

