The announcement of a new Civilization game is one of the only things that strikes both joy and fear into the hearts of fans in equal measure. On one hand, they know they’re about to begin one of the most engaging, frustrating, rewarding, and deep 4X game ever created. On the other, they know that booting this game up has the mystical power to fast forward time multiple hours in the blink of an eye. You might start a game at 9 p.m. and only plan to play a few rounds, only to look back at the clock and see that it’s 6 a.m. the following morning. Before you start coming up with excuses to get out of work and stockpiling microwavable food, here’s everything we know so far about Civilization 7.

Release date window

The release window for Civilization 7 is currently 2025. If we were to guess, we would say it would be a fall or winter release that year, but more details will help narrow down the timeframe soon.

Platforms

Even though 2025 will be the fifth year of the current generation of consoles, Civilization 7 is already confirmed to be a cross-generational game. It will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.

Trailers

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII - Official Teaser Trailer

We got the first teaser trailer for Civilization 7 during the 2024 Summer Game Fest. It is only CGI footage panning through models of various cultures in battle and advancement with a voiceover with no in-game footage. It does tease that gameplay is planned to debut in a showcase this August.

Gameplay

While we don’t have real gameplay to comment on, no Civilization game has strayed too far from the 4X genre it established, which is explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate. You can rest assured you will have plenty of options both violent and non-violent to win the game.

Preorder

We can’t preorder Civilization 7 yet, but you can wishlist it through the official site to be ready for when that option becomes available.

