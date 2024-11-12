 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The PlayStation 5 just got a discount in time for the holidays

By
Play Has No Limits | PS5

PlayStation announced its big holiday deal on Tuesday, discounting the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition by $70 from now until December 24, 2024.

Recommended Videos

The disc-free version of the console will start at $380, down from its standard $450 price. That’s a pretty sizable discount on the latest version of the base edition PS5.

Related

This deal is clearly targeted at holiday shoppers. Black Friday is coming up, so this also serves as PlayStation hardware’s big savings for later this month. After Christmas, it’ll be back up to its regular price.

While getting a mainline console for under $400 these days is always worth checking out, the discount isn’t as drastic as it seems on the surface. For one, the vertical stand is sold separately. As this is the digital version, it also doesn’t come with a disc drive, which can also be bought separately. If you want the ability to play physical games or have flexibility in setting up the PS5, you’re out of luck unless you don’t mind spending $80 on a disc drive (currently out of stock on the PlayStation Direct store) or $30 for the vertical stand. Also, $380 is only $20 less than the $400 the PS5 Digital Edition cost at launch in 2020.

Put together, this sale is still less expensive than the PS5 Slim with a built-in disc drive. This version hasn’t been discounted for the holidays and still costs $500 — and the vertical stand is sold separately, a fact that seems to be quickly becoming a meme if the comments on the YouTube video above are any indication.

The PS5 Slim replaced the infamously chunky PS5 Sony released in 2020. It doesn’t change much about the launch console, but it’s thinner and has slightly more storage. There also aren’t any differences between the Digital Edition and regular edition besides the disc drive. If you have the money to spare this holiday and need the best frame rates possible, there’s also the PS5 Pro, which launched earlier this month for $700 (disc drive and vertical stand sold separately).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
PS6: everything we know about the PlayStation 6 so far
A PS5 DualSense controller.

It sounds like we're going to learn more about a next-generation PlayStation sooner rather than later.

In early 2024, Sony Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka told Bloomberg the following: "Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle." While she didn't outright say that a PlayStation 6 is in the works, we can assume that the company is already looking ahead at its next console.

Read more
Bad news: Your PS5 Slim covers won’t work on the PS5 Pro
The PS5 engraving on the console is being aligned with the cutout on the new top cover.

People have a lot of questions about the PlayStation 5 Pro ahead of its launch on November 7. Is it worth $700? How much better will your games look and play? Will your PS5 Slim faceplate match? You'll have to wait for reviews to answer a lot of those questions, but we now have an answer to that last one. Digital Trends can confirm that PS5 Slim covers won't work with the PS5 Pro.

"PS5 console covers are not compatible with PS5 Pro. However, players will be able to swap out different console covers for PS5 Pro when they become available in the future," a PlayStation spokesperson told IGN Thursday.

Read more
You can play the new Death Note game for free with PS Plus
L and Kira holding game pieces around a chess board, stacked with other game pieces. The Death Note Killer Within logo is in the center.

Death Note Killer Within - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Bandai Namco announced a game based on the popular anime and manga series Death Note, and if you are a PlayStation Plus member, you'll be able to take part in the investigation for free.

Read more