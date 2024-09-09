 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The PS5’s DualSense controller just got a bit more expensive

By
A DualSense Edge sits in front of a blue backdrop.
Sony

If you’re looking for a new DualSense controller, you’ll have to leave a bit more room in your budget. It seems that Sony has raised the price of most of its DualSense models without an official announcement.

The changes were instead spotted by Wario64, a popular gaming account on X (formerly Twitter), which noticed that the DualSense price has gone up by $5 across multiple online retailers, including PlayStation Direct, Best Buy, and Target. PlayStation has not publicly confirmed the price hike, nor has it released a blog post about the reasons behind it as it has in the past.

Recommended Videos

This increase applies to almost all DualSense controllers as well. So while standard DualSense options — including some color variants — now cost $75, special-edition options that were already $5 more, like the Sterling Silver or Astro Bot controllers, are now priced at $80. On the other hand, it looks like the DualSense Edge has retained its $200 cost. It was already a niche, premium controller thanks to its highly customizable nature, so it was unlikely to see a price hike to begin with.

There have been price increases across the PlayStation brand. The PlayStation 5 Slim, released late last year, didn’t change much from the launch model besides the size, but the discless version still jumped from $400 to $450. The PlayStation Plus subscription service also got a major price hike in 2023, with the priciest Premium tier going from $120 to $160 per year. This was done so the company could “continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”

Earlier Monday, PlayStation announced a nine-minute technical presentation on the future of the PlayStation 5, which many expect to be the official PlayStation 5 Pro reveal. Considering this is a more powerful, specialist console, we can expect it to be more expensive than the regular PlayStation 5.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
One of the PS5’s best exclusives is coming to Xbox, and it’s still great
Key art for Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

There has been a lot of talk this year about Xbox console exclusives like Hi-Fi Rush, As Dusk Falls, and Sea of Thieves going multiplatform and being readily available on the PlayStation 5 as a result. For once, we're seeing that process work the other way around.

Next week, Ember Labs will release Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This game has a reputation as being one of the best-looking PS5 exclusives. Having gone hands-on with its Xbox Series X port, I can say that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is just as good as it's ever been on the new platform. If you never had a chance to try Kena: Bridge of Spirits because you don't own a PS5, this Xbox port gives you the perfect excuse to check out this memorable adventure.

Read more
How to use an external hard drive on PS5
Two versions of the PS5 side by side.

The PlayStation 5 is a remarkable system, but it doesn't come with much storage space. Breaking from the 1TB the Xbox Series X offers, the PS5 only offers 825GB. Worse, after accounting for the storage space the PS5 takes up by default, users are left with just over 650GB of space.

You could install a new SSD in your PlayStation 5, selecting from the best SSDs available, but using external storage to expand your space is simpler. In this guide, we're going to show you how to use an external hard drive on PS5.
How to use an external HDD or SSD on PS5

Read more
The best multiplayer games for PS5
Diablo 4 promotional image of Lillith.

You can see a clear change between the best PlayStation 3 games and the best PS4 games in terms of how many are multiplayer titles. As time goes on, more games want to keep you invested with deep multiplayer modes. These tend to be fully cross-platform games as well to make sure there are always people to play against. With the PS5, you are tripping over multiplayer games, so the struggle isn't finding one, but finding the best ones.

There are lots to choose from, but for this list, we've rounded up the best multiplayer games available on the PS5.

Read more