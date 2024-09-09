The PS5’s DualSense controller just got a bit more expensive

If you’re looking for a new DualSense controller, you’ll have to leave a bit more room in your budget. It seems that Sony has raised the price of most of its DualSense models without an official announcement.

The changes were instead spotted by Wario64, a popular gaming account on X (formerly Twitter), which noticed that the DualSense price has gone up by $5 across multiple online retailers, including PlayStation Direct, Best Buy, and Target. PlayStation has not publicly confirmed the price hike, nor has it released a blog post about the reasons behind it as it has in the past.

This increase applies to almost all DualSense controllers as well. So while standard DualSense options — including some color variants — now cost $75, special-edition options that were already $5 more, like the Sterling Silver or Astro Bot controllers, are now priced at $80. On the other hand, it looks like the DualSense Edge has retained its $200 cost. It was already a niche, premium controller thanks to its highly customizable nature, so it was unlikely to see a price hike to begin with.

There have been price increases across the PlayStation brand. The PlayStation 5 Slim, released late last year, didn’t change much from the launch model besides the size, but the discless version still jumped from $400 to $450. The PlayStation Plus subscription service also got a major price hike in 2023, with the priciest Premium tier going from $120 to $160 per year. This was done so the company could “continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”

Earlier Monday, PlayStation announced a nine-minute technical presentation on the future of the PlayStation 5, which many expect to be the official PlayStation 5 Pro reveal. Considering this is a more powerful, specialist console, we can expect it to be more expensive than the regular PlayStation 5.