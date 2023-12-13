 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is rough around the edges, but shows potential

George Yang
By

Spiritual successors have been quite popular during the last several years. Bloodstained launched as a spiritual successor to Castlevania, Yooka-Laylee tried to be the same for Banjo Kazooie, and Mighty Number 9 tried to capture the spirit of classic Mega Man games with mixed results. Not all of them have been successful, but nostalgic players still look for those types of games to recreate the magical experiences they had as kids.

In 2020, Yoshitaka Murayama of Rabbit & Bear Studios announced a Kickstarter for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a spiritual successor to the Suikoden franchise. It went on to be the most funded video game campaign that year. Since then, the studio also released a prequel side game, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. It’s clear that fans are truly hungry for the project, which could make it one of the most successful projects of its kind … so long as the final product is good.

Recommended Videos

I recently spent one hour with Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes to get a sense of whether or not it’s on pace to match the hype. It’s still a little rough around the edges in terms of presentation, but its turn-based battle system holds a lot of potential, and the blend of 2D sprites and 3D environments is gorgeous.

Trending Deal:

More than just HD-2D

The most striking part of Hundred Heroes is its art style. It’s going to inevitably draw comparisons to Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler and its HD-2D graphics, but Hundred Heroes takes it a step further. It’s much more accurate to compare it to Square Enix’s Star Ocean: The Second Story R remake that was released earlier last month.

The characters have more detail to them than your typical 2D sprites, making them feel more akin to polygonal models from the original PlayStation days. They’re more realistically proportioned and their facial expressions look more lively. During battle, characters have their backs turned to you, which makes their sprites look more multidimensional compared to ones in other RPGs likethis game. The inclusion of 3D environments impresses too, both in and out of battle. Some characters will even stand on cliffs or large tree stumps in the middle of the battlefield, which adds extra immersion.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Battle
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Little visual details go a long way toward making the art style pop. The 2D character portraits displayed during conversations look slick, and the way the official art is painted and colored reminds me of Ken Sugimori’s iconic Pokémon Gold and Silver art. There are a ton of playable characters, similar to Suikoden, but they all look visually distinct with a variety of hairstyles and faces. This allowed me to briefly connect with them more during my short time with the demo. It’s not just retro art for retro art’s sake, and that makes Hundred Heroes feel special.

Party of six, please

For its combat, Hundred Heroes takes a lot of notes from Suikoden. Players can have a party of six characters on the field at one time fighting against one or several enemies. It’s a turn-based battle system where players must select a move for all characters and then confirm those moves. The battle system doesn’t entirely shine in basic battles, as just regular attacks will get the job done. Having to manually pick all six moves can be cumbersome, but thankfully, there’s an autobattle option that allows players to skip that process.

Boss battles take much more thought and careful maneuvering to win. It’s not just that they deal more damage; players need to do some careful party positioning to take them down. At the end of my demo, I faced off against a giant robot boss whose ultimate attack was a giant laser that obliterated the battlefield. My characters on the left and right side of the front and back rows were able to hide behind debris to avoid the attack, but my two characters in the middle were unable to do so. As a result, I had to command them to guard against the incoming laser.

There’s some surprisingly cinematic moments in Hundred Heroes, right down to special move animations. Seign’s Sword Rain sees the hero jumping in the air and raining blades of energy down at enemies. The camera also zooms in upon impact, which makes the special attacks look and feel much more striking.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Boss
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Easily my favorite feature of the battle system so far is the Hero Combo aspect. Here, characters who have developed a strong friendship with each other can team up together to pull off flashy tag-team attacks. As long as each character has the required amount of SP to activate a Hero Combo, players can seemingly fire them off as often as they want.

My only worry with Hero Combos is that they might get old fast. Only one was available during my demo, meaning I had to watch the same Seign and Nowa sequence multiple times. After you’ve seen the attack once, you’ve seen it 100 times. There’s no option to skip attack animations currently, so I found myself opting not to do it after a while even though I had the SP to burn. It especially drags out boss fights and makes them feel longer than they need to be. It’s a small issue, but one of the areas where Hundred Heroes could use a bit of tuning up before its release.

Even with some quality of life issues, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is promising so far. The art style really makes the RPG pop and the battle system is flashy and exciting, even if it’s a little slow at present. If you’ve found yourself waiting for the upcoming Suikoden I & II HD remasters from Konami, Hundred Heroes should help ease your impatience when it finally launches next year.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes launches on April 24, 2024, for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…
Xbox Year in Review 2023 is live: here’s how to see your stats
Xbox's logo used during the Extended Games Showcase

Xbox's Year in Review 2023 has finally landed, bringing players a bevy of information about their playing habits and accomplishments over the past year. If you're curious about your overall earned achievements, how many hours you played, or which genres dominated your playtime, you won't want to miss the exciting opportunity to check it all out. In this brief guide, we'll fill you in on everything you need to know about accessing your Xbox Year in Review, as well as how to share your stats with friends.

Read more
How to start the Upheaval in Jingxiang DLC in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
A soldier in red looks over a burning village.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's core campaign is overflowing with missions, loot, and more that provide tons of playtime for the average player, but that hasn't stopped Team Ninja from adding even more into the game with a thrilling trio of DLCs. The game's final piece of downloadable content comes by way of the Upheaval of Jingxiang, providing fresh main and sub-missions, a brand-new Whip weapon to use, and an even harder difficulty for true enthusiasts to clear.

If you're ready to dive in and see how Team Ninja is wrapping up Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we'll tell you how to start the Upheaval of Jingxiang DLC below.

Read more
How to start the God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla DLC
Kratos outside the gates of Valhalla.

Over a year after launch, God of War: Ragnarok got a surprise addition of new content in the form of the Valhalla DLC. Revealed at The Game Awards 2023 and available for free less than a week later, this new adventure takes place after the conclusion of the main story and sees Kratos travel to the titular realm of the gods. Billed as a primarily rogue-like experience, there is quite a bit more to this DLC than some may be expecting.

Since it does technically follow the events of the main game, many players may wonder if they need to first see the story through before they can access it, or at what point it will become available. We may not be as wise as Mimir, but we can share some knowledge on how to start the Valhalla DLC in God of War: Ragnarok.
How to start the Valhalla DLC

Read more