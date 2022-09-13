 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is adding a very mechanical DLC hero

DeAngelo Epps
By

A new mechanical hero is joining in the next wave of Xenoblade Chronicle 3’s DLC. This fresh party member named Ino is a part of the game’s expansion pass, which is split up into four volumes.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2 | Nintendo Direct September 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched earlier this year to a widely positive reaction, blowing away all expectations set by Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Ino is a fully robotic character such as Kos-Mos and other series icons that’s completely new to the title and the rest of the Xenoblade franchise. Her new update comes packed in with a fresh quest to unlock her, which also serves as her introduction.

Wave two of the expansion pass also comes with a new mode called Challenge Battles. Here, players are tasked with fighting in high-difficulty consecutive battles against various enemy hordes and bosses alike. In completing all enemy waves of this mode, they’re graded and given rewards. The rewards change based on the completion time and rank. Players can also challenge stronger enemies in this mode to earn valuable accessories and special outfits, such as the shown-off bathing suits, for party members.

The Nintendo Direct also confirmed that wave three of the expansion pass features another new hero and more tough challenges. These tough challenges entail a new updated Challenge Battles mode featuring an updated ruleset and maybe new enemy waves for the new mode.

You can get the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion pass for $30 right now through the Nintendo eShop and be ready for wave two when it releases with Challenge Battles and its new hero Ino on October 15.

Editors' Recommendations

Rayman DLC is coming to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

10 characters we want super smash bros for switch raymansmash

Splatoon 3 is already my favorite social media platform

A post in Splatoon 3 says a user is playing the game on a modded 3DS.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet model

A Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Splatoon’s story explained: All the lore you need to know before Splatoon 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: Season 3, week 14 quests and how to complete them

Goku on glider in Fortnite.

Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to watch, what to expect

Screenshot of Mario shooting enemies in mario + rabbids sparks of hope.

Verdansk seemingly returning to Warzone, but not in the way you’d expect

Character jumping from plane in Warzone Mobile.

Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are both discounted today

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

This Lenovo gaming laptop deal slashes the price to only $750

The Lenovo IdeaPad gaming 3 laptop on a white background.

All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 quests

Darth Vader Force Choking Storm Trooper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

‘Wordle’ today, September 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#447)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Best gaming laptop deals for September 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

‘President of Video Games’ Reggie Fils-Aimé delivers his State of the Industry address

A man speakers, gesturing with his hand, in front of a large mural of Mario.