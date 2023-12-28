 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Video game adaptations are about to change the game in 2024

Jesse Lennox
By

I wouldn’t have believed it if someone told me 10 years ago that the best TV and movies I would see in 2023 would be adaptations of video games. And yet, here we are. It’s been a slow, grueling road filled with more downs than ups, and yet the code seems to have been cracked. Video game adaptations aren’t just good now; they’re often spectacular.

While we got a few hits here and there in years prior, such as the animated Castlevania series and Witcher show, it was in 2023 that shows like The Last of Us on HBO really made a statement to the world that, when understood and handled correctly, these adaptations could stand alongside any other prestige production. While it is satisfying in its own right for fans to get more quality content from our favorite franchises, the success of these shows and films will only be leveraged more by the industry in 2024 and beyond.

Recommended Videos

Adapt and survive

Repackaging games for film and TV is the equivalent of 1980s and ’90s cartoons made exclusively to sell toys. Not to sound too cynical, but from a corporate perspective, they are funded with the intention of converting a new audience into gamers. And we have seen compelling proof that, when it works, it is very effective. Even a game that was dragged through the mud as much as Cyberpunk 2077 saw a huge surge in sales following the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, even before the full 2.0 version and Phantom Liberty DLC launched. The same applies to older titles like The Last of Us, Mario, and The Witcher.

Bill and Frank "toasting" with strawberries in The Last of Us.
HBO

Games have been adapted for decades at this point and never caused such massive surges in new players, so what’s changed? The most obvious development is a rise in quality. Shows like The Last of Us perfectly capture the spirit of the original game without directly translating it. The show confidently changed, refocused, expanded, and contracted on the original story while staying true to the game’s core themes. That’s important to not only make games work in a new medium, but these films and shows also pull double duty as a low-risk entry point for new players.

Related

With just how many games there are, even “hardcore” gamers have to be selective regarding which they choose to invest time and money into. A TV series or movie is a brilliant method to give the widest possible audience a way to get the flavor of what a game is offering without asking for that steep upfront fee. In the same way sequels tend to be more popular due to audiences being familiar and comfortable with an IP, going from an adaptation back to the source material is a natural and effective play.

Now that companies have seen just how successful a high-quality adaptation is in converting viewers to gamers, there’s no putting that genie back in the bottle.

A vault dweller looks out at the outside world in Fallout.
Amazon

This year is going to be huge for game adaptations and will fully cement them as a key pillar in game marketing. On the film side, we will get the third Sonic The Hedgehog film and Borderlands. Fallout, Tomb Raider, and even a second season of Halo are all on deck on the TV side. That’s not to mention the dozens of projects that are further out, including heavy hitters from Sony in the form of a Netflix Horizon show, an Amazon Prime God of War series, and a Ghost of Tsushima film, plus new seasons of Twisted Metal and The Last of Us.

Sony isn’t the only company going hard on adaptations these days. Nintendo similarly leveraged its greatest IP to massive success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It was the 10th animated feature film in history to make over $1 billion globally, and it also boosted sales for the franchise despite the newest title at the time coming out in 2017. Its purchase of Dynamo Pictures, now Nintendo Pictures, and the announcement of a Zelda film shows that Nintendo is embracing a multimedia future, even if we won’t see the full fruits of that push for another year or two.

As long the examples of well-received adaptations continue to funnel audiences back into games, this new form of marketing isn’t going away. Only instead of getting adaptations destined to languish in a bargain bin, we have shows getting Emmy nominations.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
5 ways video game adaptations can learn from The Last of Us
video game adaptations can learn last of us the hbo pedro and nick

The first season of The Last of Us on HBO is going down as one of the best video game adaptations of all time, even if it's not perfect. Whether you believe the lousy reputation video game adaptations have is justified or not, these first few episodes of the series serve as the premier examples of how to adapt a game properly. As such, it's worthwhile to break down what other video game adaptations can learn from The Last of Us.
Halfway through the first season, five factors have played a significant part in The Last of Us' continued success on HBO. Thankfully, they are all elements other video game adaptations could learn from, even if they are based on an IP with a significantly different tone. If the quality of this show is any indication, video game adaptations have a bright future.
Be faithful

This one seems like it should go without saying, but it's something a lot of films and TV shows based on games don't get right. Even successful ones like the Sonic the Hedgehog films seem to feel a bit ashamed of the source material when they bring video game characters into the "real world." The Last of Us series works masterfully because it plays into the strengths of the source material, adapting an already critically acclaimed story accurately and respectfully. As a result, a great story is still great.
HBO's The Last of Us isn't a direct 1:1 adaptation (more on that later), but it's still unmistakably a TV version of the video game's story and even gameplay in some segments. That faithfulness shows respect for the game and is more likely to get fans on board with the creation and any potential deviations it might make. Sadly, many video game adaptations seem like they feel embarrassed of the source material, which shows in the quality of the final product and the fan reception to it.
Improve upon the source material

Read more
The best video game remakes reinvent the classics, they don’t just revisit them
Isaac Clarke stands in a dark room in Dead Space.

The video game industry has remake fever. While the idea of redoing a classic game is nothing new (see something as old as 1993’s Super Mario All-Stars), we’re currently experiencing a wave of remakes as developers revisit some of the best games of the 2000s and beyond. Last year we got The Last of Us Part I and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion, while 2023 will see games like Resident Evil 4 getting a full redo hot on the heels of Dead Space. Like a Dragon: Ishin, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp, Silent Hill 2, System Shock … the list seemingly grows with every passing month.

With so many remakes filling up 2023’s game release calendar, I find myself asking a simple question: Why? That’s not a cynical question directed at the overall concept of remakes, but rather one that’s worth asking on an individual project level. Why is 2023 the right moment to reboot a series? What will this remake do to deepen my understanding of the original game? Are more modern graphics enough to justify a retread into a 15-year-old game that still plays well by today’s standards, or would that time and money have been better spent moving forward?

Read more
Even HBO’s The Last of Us can’t fully master the video game adaptation
Pedro Pascal with his finger to his mouth telling someone to be quiet in a scene from The Last of Us on HBO Max.

There's a pretty good chance that your favorite video game will be made into a movie or TV show.

Thanks in no small part to efforts by PlayStation Productions and the success of movies like Sonic the Hedgehog and TV shows like Arcane, there will only be more adaptations of your favorite video games coming. We’ve come to a sort-of apex with The Last of Us on HBO, a prestige TV take on one of gaming's most celebrated titles. It has legitimate stars, a big budget, Chernobyl’s showrunner at the helm, and is raking in viewers. Only three episodes have aired at the time of this writing, but it’s already poised for success, both in terms of viewership and critical accolades.

Read more