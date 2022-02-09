  1. Gaming

No Man’s Sky reaches the final frontier: Nintendo Switch

Andrew Zucosky
By

No Man’s Sky was announced for the Switch during today’s Nintendo Direct livestream. Hello Games’ expansive space exploration game will be coming to the console in summer 2022.

No Man’s Sky, released in 2016, lets players explore a galaxy with more than 18 quintillion planets. Since its release, No Man’s Sky has seen a steady stream of content updates which includes base building, animal companions, and a new campaign.

No Man’s Sky was originally published by Sony as a PlayStation exclusive. The game was released on the PlayStation 4 in 2016. Eventually, No Man’s Sky was released on the Xbox One in 2018, and then the current generation of consoles got their own release in 2020.

After almost six years since its release, No Man’s Sky is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. This could be considered the final frontier for the game, now that it will be released on all major systems and consoles.

Little information about the game was revealed during the Nintendo Direct trailer, so it is unknown if there will be additional content added specifically for the Nintendo Switch version. The trailer did show off gameplay from the game that featured space freighters, expansive planets, and some of the alien races found in the galaxy. The trailer during the Nintendo Direct did not confirm whether or not No Man’s Sky will be a standard game or a cloud version.

