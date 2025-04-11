 Skip to main content
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (April 11-13)

By
A wide shot of Hazel and Shakin Bones in South of Midnight.
Compulsion Games

While the news is starting to die down about the Switch 2, one conversation is only gaining steam. Game prices have been thrown into question with Nintendo breaking the $70 barrier on many upcoming Switch 2 games, which makes the already incredible value of Game Pass even more appealing. This week in particular saw not one, not two, but three day-one additions to really show its worth. We still have Clair Obscur to look forward to soon, but each of these games is perfect for filling a dead weekend.

South of Midnight

The big Xbox first-party release this month is the flawed but special South of Midnight. This is a shorter experience that you can fully complete over a weekend if you’re drawn in, and this is certainly a world that has some strong hooks. The art style, music, setting, and lore are all completely unique to this game. On the other hand, the gameplay and combat are servicable at best. It isn’t bad, but it doesn’t rise to the levels the rest of the game builds to. Still, it is a focused game with a real passion for the story it is trying to tell. It is a rare game willing to take big risks and spotlight cultures few games do, and for that alone is worth checking out.

South of Midnight is available now on Xbox Series X and PC.

Blue Prince

Blue Prince might be a secret game of the year contender that is right there for the taking on Game Pass. If you somehow haven’t heard of it before, this game is a roguelike puzzle game where you are exploring the halls of Mt. Holly. Except, the halls are constantly shifting based on what you choose appears on the other side of each door. Your goal is to learn more about the mysteries and secrets of the mansion each day until you can reach the hidden 46th room. This is a game that came out of nowhere to rave reviews for its ingenuity, so there’s no excuse not to see if its structure works for you.

Blue Prince is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Commandos: Origins

Going up against some stiff competition is a prequel to a cult classic series. Commandos: Origins is a real-time stealth tactics game that will appeal to a very specific type of player. You will control your squad through various missions, using abilities and wits to pull off the perfect job. If you enjoy seeing a plan come together perfectly (or falling apart in spectacular fashion) then this game will be right up your alley. Plus, it is also playable in two-player co-op if you have a friend you want to coordinate with.

Commandos: Origins is available now on Xbox Series X and PC.

