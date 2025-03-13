Copilot for Gaming is like a built-in Nintendo Help Line

Copilot Is Coming To Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere Updates, And More | Official Xbox Podcast

Copilot for Gaming is an AI that can improve gaming experience, and it’s on the way for Xbox players soon. Fatima Kardar, Xbox Corporate VP of Gaming AI, demoed the features on the Official Xbox Podcast and showed how the tool can help players jump right back into a game without much downtime.

It’s an experience all gamers know: You come back to a game (like Skyrim) after a long break with no idea why you’re wielding a flaming sword, why the townsfolk are angry, or where that huge bounty came from. Or, in simpler applications, you have no memory of what’s happening in the story up to that point.

When asked where a player had left off in Age of Empires IV, Copilot answered, “Last time, you were defending Tyre in the Sultans Ascend campaign and ventured out to take the fight to the Franks, but…let’s just say it didn’t go as planned.” It then followed up with, “Your base was destroyed by the Beast after a failed head-on battle with your Turkic Horse Archers.”

Kardar says you can even adjust the level of snark that Copilot responds with.

Another part of the video shows a player asking Copilot for Minecraft advice in real time, but the service refused to answer certain questions until cheats were enabled.

Kardar said, “Gaming is the only form of entertainment where you can get stuck, so that’s where you want something to show up to say, ‘let’s help you get past that.”

Another feature showed a player asking for a guide on defeating a specific enemy, for which Copilot provided a series of answers and advice. However, Xbox didn’t provide information on the data set, and that raises questions about how its answers are being generated.

Copilot has a lot of potential, both in terms of ease of use as well as accessibility. Kardar says the feature is there when you need it, but can easily be pushed to the side if you don’t want to use it. However, it does raise privacy concerns — exactly how much of your data can it access? — among other questions.

Digital Trends reached out to Microsoft for clarity on what data it is scraping to generate tips. We will update this story when we recieve a response.