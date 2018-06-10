Bethesda’s ‘Fallout 76’ is four times the size of ‘Fallout 4’

Share

We got our first real glimpse at Fallout 76 during Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference. Bethesda’s Todd Howard took the stage and perhaps created more questions than answers about what Fallout 76 actually is.

For starters, Fallout 76, according to Howard, is four times the size of Fallout 4. That’s impressive, especially if Fallout 76 turns out to be a mainline action RPG like the rest of the series. That’s what we still don’t know, though. Speculation up until now has suggested the game could either be a survival-type game like State of Decay 2, or it could be an expanded version of the settlement building features in Fallout 4.

After all, Bethesda again stressed that “you must rebuild” the world in Fallout 76, which takes place in an earlier timeline than any entry in the series thus far. The power armor shown looks significantly more rudimentary than we’ve become accustomed to, which aligns with the early timeline. It’s set in the hills of West Virginia. In the distance, you can see bombs explode, creating mushroom clouds in the sky. “300 years after our great nation began, we gather together to honor the completion of Vault 76,” the trailer states.

Our best guess is that Fallout 76 is more of a civilization builder than a mainline entry in the series, but the trailer and details revealed suggest it’s much more substantial than originally expected. You will need to build to protect your people from the bombs, which judging by the trailer, loom closer and closer. Construction on Vault 76 was apparently completed in the nick of time.

Pre-orders for Fallout 76 begin on June 15, although Bethesda still hasn’t announced a release date. Perhaps the studio is saving that announcement and more details for its own press conference later tonight.

On Xbox One X, Fallout 76 will be playable in 4K with HDR. We imagine this will be the case on PlayStation 4 Pro as well, but we’ll just have to wait and see for confirmation.

To celebrate the full reveal of Fallout 76, Fallout 4 has been added to Xbox Game Pass and is available now to subscribers. Xbox Game Pass costs $10 a month and grants you access to a wide library of Xbox One games.