The next patch for Fallout 76, which is expected to roll out in mid-July, will include updates to make it easier for new and low-level characters to survive the Wasteland.

In an Inside the Vault blog post, Bethesda previewed the contents of Patch 11. One of the highlights is the planned adjustments for a more gradual introduction of mechanics and challenges to players who are just starting out with the game.

Bethesda said that the number of caps that characters under level 25 will have to pay for fast traveling will be reduced, and characters under level 15 will have a higher resistance to disease, as examples of how new players will be supported.

The developer added that it will be replacing several early-game Challenge rewards with items and other supplies to give new players a better chance at survival. The difficulty for creatures in some sub-regions in the Ash Heap, the Savage Divide, and Toxic Valley will also be reduced, so that new players who are stepping out of the Forest for the first time will encounter high-level enemies at a lower rate.

Bethesda said that the full notes for Patch 11 will include more details on the plan to make life easier for new Fallout 76 players. The patch also includes adjustments to food and spoilage, improved item descriptions, power armor improvements, bulk junk auto scrapping, and the return of punch bowls. In addition, it will address several bugs that involve C.A.M.P. building errors, Pioneer Scout Challenges, looping gunshot sound effects, and UI issues, among others that were reported by players.

At E3 2019, Bethesda unveiled Nuclear Winter, a 52-player battle royale mode for Fallout 76. Similar to other games in the genre, players will scavenge for weapons and supplies as they face off against opponents in a fight to remain the last man standing. However, unlike other battle royale shooters, Nuclear Winter will utilize perk cards and allow players to build their C.A.M.P.

The launch of Nuclear Winter, as well as the free trial from June, may have resulted in an influx of new players to Fallout 76. Bethesda will want to keep these players interested in the game, and the upcoming adjustments to help with their survival in the Wasteland may do just that.

