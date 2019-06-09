Digital Trends
Gaming

Fallout 76 to add NPCs and a battle royale mode called Nuclear Wasteland

Felicia Miranda
By
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Bethesda

At the Bethesda E3 2019 Showcase, Todd Howard took to the stage and admitted Fallout 76s launch had some serious issues. In an effort to revive player faith in the game, Howard announced it would be getting a free Wastelanders update that would not only add human NPCs, but a new main quest, choices and consequences, and new weapons and gear to the game.

Bethesda explained, “This is a long term story we’re telling. Year one was about the vault doors opening and all of you settling the wasteland. Year two is about people coming back to reclaim it. Like previous Fallout games, these characters have their own stories and goals. It’s up to you to decide how to interact with them and live with those consequences.”

In the preview shown, players could embark on quests with and fight alongside NPCs, and in conversations, certain dialogue options required statistics such as perception and charisma. The Wastelanders update will be coming this fall to all Fallout 76 players for free.

In a blog post, Bethesda elaborates on the role these NPCs will play. Two factions called the Raiders and the Settlers are trying to stake claim over Appalachia. Each faction has a story to tell, and helping them will earn players rewards such as weapons and armor. Ultimately, the choices players make will play into how their stories unfold. It’s up to players to decide which faction they will side with.

In an additional update, Fallout 76 will also be getting a new battle royale mode. In the Bethesda E3 2019 conference, a preview of the mode called Nuclear Winter showed vault dwellers throwing punches at one another, fighting off irradiated baddies, building shelters, shooting at one another, and seemingly dropping nukes in an effort to become the overseer of vault 51.

The battle royale mode will feature 52 players who will apparently also be able to level up with exclusive perks. Those perks were not shown during the conference, but we think they might be similar to those players get with Perk cards. A sneak peek of Nuclear Winter will be available starting June 10.

Starting tomorrow, players can play Fallout 76 on a free trial. The trial will run from June 10 – 17.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
e3 logo
Gaming

E3 2019: Complete Coverage

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is one of the largest annual gaming events in the world, thrown by the Entertainment Software Association every summer in Los Angeles. Gamers everywhere eagerly await announcements about the following…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
e3 logo
Gaming

Here are the dates and times for your favorite publishers' E3 2019 conferences

E3 2019 is quickly approaching, and it will feature conferences from some of the biggest game publishers in the world. Here is the E3 2019 conference schedule, as well as what we think will be at the show.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destiny 2 will move to steam go free play shadowkeep
Gaming

Destiny 2 to move to Steam, shift to free-to-play model starting with Shadowkeep

Destiny 2 will undergo massive changes with its latest expansion, Shadowkeep. The PC version of the game will transfer from Battle.net to Steam, and its base game will become free-to-play to give newcomers a new entry point.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
xbox game pass ultimate pc xboxgamepass
Gaming

E3 2019: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC go live ahead of Xbox briefing

Microsoft has launched Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC ahead of its E3 2019. Both were announced earlier this year, but only now are available for gamers to join. And both are only a buck for the first month.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Gaming

EA Play 2019: All the big news, from FIFA 20 to Battlefield V to Star Wars

EA is doing things a bit differently for its fan-oriented EA Play event. Multiple livestreams aired on June 8, replacing the traditional press conference format. We saw multiple games, include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Posted By Steven Petite, Gabe Gurwin
madden nfl 20 cover athlete modes microtransaction release date screen 3
Gaming

E3 2019: Madden NFL 20 feels like it might have the X-factor

Madden NFL 20 doesn't reinvent the franchise, but its new X-Factor mechanic injects a bit of arcade magic, and we're happy to finally have Run-Pass Option plays at our disposal. Veteran fans will no doubt use them to tear up unskilled…
Posted By Steven Petite
Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves release date 2020
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 release date announced, Keanu Reeves to play a character in game

A cinematic trailer was shown during the Xbox briefing before introducing a character played by Keanu Reeves. Reeves himself then took the stage to introduce a quick gameplay trailer that showed the 2020 release date for the open-world RPG.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat
Gaming

Xbox Project Scarlett launches Holiday 2020 with Halo Infinite

Near the end of the Xbox briefing, Microsoft set the stage for next-gen home console gaming by revealing hardware details for Project Scarlett and a 2020 release window alongside Halo Infinite.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
how to stream bethesda e3 press conference live watch at 2016
Gaming

Doom, Wolfenstein, and more are sure bets for the Bethesda E3 conference

Bethesda will once again host its own press conference at E3 2019. The Bethesda E3 Showcase is sure to feature new game announcements. Here's how to watch the Bethesda press conference and what to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
E3 2015 Backwards Compatible Xbox One.
Gaming

Halo Infinite and Project Scarlett dominate the Xbox E3 2019 conference

Microsoft held its annual E3 press conference on June 9. The Xbox E3 2019 press conference featured more news on Project Scarlett and Project xCloud, as well as plenty of game announcements.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gears of War 5 escape game mode release date Xbox One briefing E3 2019
Gaming

Gears of War 5 Escape mode revealed at Xbox E3 briefing, release date set

The release date for Gears of War 5 was revealed during the Xbox E3 briefing alongside a teaser for a new co-op mode called Escape. Before the launch, there will be a couple of opportunities for players to test out the new title.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
god of war director hidden message may hint sequel
Gaming

Hidden message by God of War director finally found: Sequel on the way?

God of War director Cory Barlog posted a series of tweets in April on the PlayStation 4 exclusive's development. Two months later, Barlog's hidden message was finally discovered, potentially hinting at a sequel for the game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
new apex legends character wattson may change metagame
Gaming

Defense-focused Wattson may change the Apex Legends meta for Season 2

Wattson was revealed at EA Play 2019 as the new character for Apex Legends. Wattson's skills include the ability to create electric fences and a pylon that can intercept incoming projectiles, for a character that may change the metagame.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit