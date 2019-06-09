Digital Trends
How to watch the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference, and what to expect

Doom, Wolfenstein, and more are sure bets for the Bethesda E3 conference

Gabe Gurwin
By

E3 2019 is here, and publisher Bethesda Softworks will once again be hosting its own press conference. The Bethesda press conference is a bit of a wild card every year, mixing in high-profile game announcements with long gameplay demonstrations and even the occasional musical performance. Every year, there seems to be something we weren’t expecting to see, and we anticipate E3 2019 to be no different. Here is how to watch the Bethesda press conference, and what to expect from the show.

How to watch the Bethesda E3 Showcase

Bethesda will be hosting its E3 2019 press conference – technically the “Bethesda E3 Showcase” – on June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on the publisher’s official YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. A select group of fans who will be in Los Angeles during this time will also be invited to attend the show in person. You can view the YouTube stream above.

To best chat along with fellow Bethesda fans, we suggest using either Twitch or Mixer. The latter service is Microsoft’s own streaming platform and features more interactivity than comparable streaming sites. It will also give you the best possible resolution to view the latest games.

What to expect at the Bethesda E3 Showcase

Bethesda currently has several high-profile games in development, including a few that are scheduled to release shortly after E3. If you like first-person shooters, you’re definitely going to want to check out the show, because there should be plenty. Here is what to expect from the event.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

wolfenstein youngblood story characters weapons coop release date shooting 2

Following in the footsteps of the standalone The Old Blood expansion for Wolfenstein: The New Order, the game’s sequel will be getting its own spinoff called Wolfenstein: Youngblood. The cooperative shooter takes place in the 1980s and stars longtime hero B.J. Blazkowicz’ twin daughters on a mission to save their missing father. The game will have more open-ended environments than past Wolfenstein games,  according to producer Jerk Gustafsson, so expect to see a gameplay demonstration.

But that isn’t the only Wolfenstein game releasing just after E3. The VR game Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot is also on the way, and it takes place at roughly the same time as Youngblood. VR games are hard to demonstrate, but we expect it to get at least a little time in the spotlight.

Doom Eternal

e3 2019 bethesda press conference how to watch games announced doometernalsword

2016’s Doom was better than just about anyone was expecting it to be, and if the footage we’ve seen for Doom Eternal thus far is anything to go by, the sequel will be even better. Taking the action away from a Martian space station and back down to Earth, the game delivers all the gory finishing moves and crazy demons we want.

A bigger question mark, however, is the competitive multiplayer mode. We know it will be developed in-house at Id Software this time around, which will hopefully help it avoid the quality disparity that we saw between modes in the previous game. A demonstration of a deathmatch mode seems appropriate for the big stage at E3.

Rage 2

Rage 2 Tim Willits interview Bethesda Avalanche Studios combat gunplay id software

Just launched on May 14, Rage 2 is a single-player post-apocalyptic game, but that isn’t stopping Bethesda from supporting it with a heaping helping of additional content. In June and July, there will be new world events, and we’ll even get new vehicles and weapon skins during that period. The next major release will be the Rise of the Ghosts expansion, which includes new story content, so we anticipate seeing a glimpse of this during the show.

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 Review-in-Progress

Fallout 76’s launch in 2018 managed to sully the franchise’s reputation almost overnight, with bugs and a lack of content making players feel they had wasted their money. Some even threatened to sue. But in modern times, a bad game can turn into a good game with the help of content updates and patches. Given the hype that surrounded Fallout 76 when it was first announced, there’s little chance Bethesda will abandon it. Expect more free content announcements and update news, but don’t expect the game to go completely free-to-play.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

elder scrolls blades hands on review feat

The Elder Scrolls: Blades took Bethesda’s other open-world role-playing series into the free-to-play sphere in early 2019, and it was met with lukewarm enthusiasm by players who appreciated the environments while criticizing its microtransactions. Systems have been adjusted since its initial rollout, and we expect Bethesda to show off the most significant changes during its E3 Showcase. This will have to do for Elder Scrolls fans because, as we’ll explain below, they won’t be getting much else.

What we could see from the Bethesda E3 Showcase

Alongside the obvious inclusions like Doom Eternal and Wolfenstein: Youngblood are the games we think could make an appearance at the Bethesda E3 Showcase, as well as those we’d really love to see. Here is what we could (and would love) to see at the event.

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online screenshot 19

The MMO The Elder Scrolls Online continues to get new substantial content updates and expansions, and it has a loyal fanbase likely biding their time before The Elder Scrolls VI finally releases. Just before E3 hits, the expansion Elsweyr will drop, so we are very unlikely to hear news about another paid expansion. A greater sampling of what to expect from Elsweyr in the future is a much better possibility.

The Elder Scrolls Legends

The Elder Scrolls Legends Beta Hands On

The collectible card game The Elder Scrolls Legends is still going strong and just had its most recent expansion release in January. That likely means there is not any major content coming for the remainder of the year, but competitive events or new features could still get a plug during E3 2019. Perhaps there could even be some sort of integration with Blades?

Wolfenstein III

Everything We Know About 'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus'

With both Cyberpilot and Youngblood due for release in July, we probably won’t get a full Wolfenstein III announcement at this year’s conference, but Bethesda has been known to announce games way ahead of time – more on that below. We’d settle for a smaller teaser or even just the title because Bethesda has already confirmed that a full-fledged sequel to 2017’s The New Colossus is in the works.

Games we don’t expect to see at the Bethesda E3 Showcase

We still have to gear up for disappointment during E3, and if you’re a fan of some of Bethesda’s biggest franchises, you’ll want to be prepared for the absent games. Below are the games we don’t expect to see.

Dishonored 3

dishonored death outsider of the 14619

Dishonored 2 brought along many great elements from the first game and gave us more choice on powers to use, but moving away from the Dunwall setting hurt its atmosphere. The story was somewhat redeemed with the standalone release Death of the Outsider, but Bethesda is not currently working on a new game. Expect to wait at least a few more years before hearing any news.

Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI

starfield official e3 announcement teaser 2 bethesda 2018

Sorry if you’re interested in hearing about either of Bethesda Studios’ upcoming games, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, because neither of them will be at the E3 Showcase. Bethesda has already confirmed this, and despite announcing both games at E3 last year, we’ve been told practically nothing about them. Neither are likely coming to current-generation systems, either, so stay tuned for next year to potentially learn more.

