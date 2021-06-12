We know Back 4 Blood will be shown during the Warner Bros. E3 2021 event, but according to a video description that went up early, it appears the game will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one. The video has since been made private, but not before Redditors grabbed a screenshot of its description.

Back 4 Blood comes to us from Turtle Rock Studios, with developers who worked on the Left 4 Dead series. In fact, Back 4 Blood will serve as a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead and will fill that void since Valve has shown no signs of revitalizing the series. We’ve known that it would come to consoles and PC, but the Game Pass detail is new.

“Back 4 Blood will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch via Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as Windows 10 PC,” the description on the video read.

Back 4 Blood coming to Xbox Game Pass PC/Console on day 1 according to a video description that went up early https://t.co/F3xVuypqdNhttps://t.co/jvjfVIjYGV pic.twitter.com/tJZ7kamWuc — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 12, 2021

This information has yet to be publicly confirmed by Warner Bros., Microsoft, or developer Turtle Rock Studios, but based on the video description, it seems to be true.

Microsoft has doubled down on Xbox Game Pass in recent memory, with the likes of MLB The Show 21, Outriders, and others launching on the subscription service day one. Beyond that, a slew of heavy hitters like Grand Theft Auto V, For Honor, and Red Dead Online have all made appearances on the service.

The Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment E3 event will take place on Sunday, June 13, at 5 p.m. ET and will highlight Back 4 Blood ahead of its fall release. Back 4 Blood was originally scheduled to launch this summer, but was delayed until Oct. 12. It will release for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations