Bethesda teases ‘Fallout 76,’ but mystery still surrounds upcoming game

Share

Bethesda Game Studios has spent the last day teasing something Fallout-related, and we now know the project is not a remastered game from the past. Instead, the developer is working on Fallout 76 — though we don’t yet know what that happens to be.

Fallout 76 was announced alongside a teaser trailer set to “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which offers few details on what the game actually is. We see Vault-Tec gear sitting on a bed, and a poster in one room makes it clear that the game takes place in 2076 — a year before the Great War that destroyed much of the world.

Vault 76, where these rooms are located, is in pristine condition. A small soccer field is located on the first floor, and a colorful diner — complete with a Vault Boy mascot — is located on the top.

“In Vault 76, our future begins,” a voice says as the trailer ends.

More information on Fallout 76 will be provided at Bethesda’s E3 showcase on June 10, but it doesn’t appear the game will be a full-scale single-player title like Fallout: New Vegas. According to Kotaku, the game will feature some degree of online connectivity, though it remains to be seen what that actually means. It’s reportedly in development at Bethesda Game Studios’ original Maryland location, as well as in its Austin, Texas, location, which was formerly called BattleCry Studios.

Bethesda’s E3 Showcase is shaping up to be one of the most exciting this year, because we don’t know much about what the company is bringing. Rage 2 was recently announced with a gameplay trailer, and Bethesda has confirmed the game will be shown at the event, but the rest of its lineup remains a mystery. With Doom being more than two years old at this point, we expect that a sequel will be shown, and we’re crossing our fingers for any information on the Elder Scrolls series.

If you’re new to the Fallout series, you can purchase Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition right now for less than $40. It comes with the original game and its DLC, and if you want even more, Fallout 3 on Xbox 360 is backward compatible with the Xbox One.