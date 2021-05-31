The E3 season has definitely snuck up on us. It feels like just yesterday we were all still bundled up in our winter clothes, and suddenly — bam! Now our days will be filled with refreshing livestreams of big game announcements. Until the event begins, we can only speculate as to what will be shown, which is a time-honored E3 tradition in its own right. So while we are waiting for the actual announcements, let’s ponder on the games we’re likely to see on the E3 floor … well, the digital one, that is.

Starfield

This one has been a long time coming. Starfield is Bethesda’s next big sci-fi game. The publisher announced Starfield at E3 2018, but there hasn’t been much new information about it since. Bethesda’s Todd Howard has stated that a good portion of the game is currently playable, but we have not seen anything new since the vague 2018 teaser trailer. It has been heavily hinted that Starfield will be a centerpiece for the Bethesda conference at this year’s E3, so it’s a safe bet that we will see at least something about this game during Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint showcase.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Speaking of games that only have one trailer, Breath of the Wild 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, will most likely get some love this year at E3. Earlier this year, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct that talked about the Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary, but the company explicitly stated that It had no news about Breath of the Wild 2. Maybe that means Nintendo is saving it for E3 this year.

Elden Ring

The theme for these first three titles is clearly games that have only had a trailer announcement followed by at least a year of silence. Elden Ring is an upcoming action RPG from the minds of FromSoftware and George R. R. Martin — truly the peanut butter and chocolate combination of fantasy worlds. The trailer was released in 2019 and we have not heard anything official since, only whispers and rumors. This year’s E3 is the perfect time for FromSoftware to take the stage to give us more information about this wildly anticipated action roleplaying game.

Halo Infinite

To give some context about Halo Infinite, we knew that it was in development since before the Xbox Series X and Series S had official names. Fortunately, unlike the first three games on this list, we have had more than just one trailer for Halo Infinite. Since 2018, we have learned the scope of the game and how it is going to be the last Halo game for 10 years. Don’t worry: The plan is for the title to get frequent updates, similar to Destiny. Originally planned as a launch title for the Xbox Series X, it still has no specific release date. Now, all we know is that it will be released later this year. Since there is still a bit of ambiguity, this year’s E3 is a perfect place to settle that matter and see some more gameplay.

Splatoon 3

Let us jump back to the world of Nintend and talk about Splatoon 3. Announced earlier this year, the third installment in the “kid-now/squid-now” paint series will be taking a bigger focus on single-player content. In the announcement trailer, we saw a vast ruined desert, a complete departure from the lively and colorful Inkopolis. Nintendo hooked us with the mystery of the single-player campaign; now it’s time for it to reel us in with some juicy multiplayer content at this year’s E3.

Dragon Age 4

It has been almost seven years since the last installment of the Dragon Age series. A myriad of unanswered questions were left for players to fixate on for far too long. We got a small teaser last year with an animated title trailer and news that the game will be removing the multiplayer mode and only focusing on single-player content. Fans are incredibly curious to see what the game will actually look lik, and E3 this year is a great place to do that.

Skull & Bones

This is another game that has seen little information and multiple delays, but it has still captured the hearts of many players who are drooling for some visceral ship-to-ship combat. Skull & Bones was announced at the Ubisoft press conference in 2017 with an eye-catching trailer that focused on everyone’s favorite part of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag (besides the sea shanties): Ship combat. Sadly, we didn’t hear much about the game after that save for news of a delay. It was then pushed back one more time to late 2021. Well, it is now mid-2021 and we still don’t know too much about it. Hopefully, Ubisoft will spend at least some time in its press conference showing off more of that sweet ship battle gameplay.

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate

OK, hare me out. We know that the game was literally just announced a couple of days ago, and only as a title teaser. However, one could assume that Square Enix wanted to wait for E3 to show off more of the game. The 35th-anniversary stream and E3 happened to be very close to each other, so the timing would make sense. Square Enix will be presenting games at E3 this year, so this is in the realm of possibility.

