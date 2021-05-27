The Dragon Quest series is getting six new games, as announced during the series’ 35th-anniversary livestream. The list includes Dragon Quest XII: Flames of Fate, a 2D remake of Dragon Quest III, and more.

Dragon Quest XII: Flames of Fate was the biggest announcement, though it only got a logo reveal. The RPG will be more “adult” compared to the other Dragon Quest games, according to Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii. The Command system, or the battle mechanics, will be completely different from the other games in the series and player choices will play some kind of role.

Dragon Quest III is getting a remake in the graphic style of Octopath Traveler with Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake. The game features stylized HD-2D graphics. It will have a simultaneous worldwide release on consoles. During the interview portion of the livestream, Yuji Horii let slip that there are plans to remake Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest II in a similar fashion.

Dragon Quest Treasures is a completely new game that follows Erik the thief from Dragon Quest XI, and his sister Mia. Nothing else was revealed about the game as both consoles and release date are unconfirmed. The trailer features Erik traversing an open world and collecting treasures, as well as summoning a dracky to help with a double-jump. Yuji Horii hinted that there will be a new Dragon Quest Monster game announcement soon, but no other details were revealed.

Dragon Quest KeshiKeshi is a free-to-play match-three puzzle game coming to iOS and Android devices later this year. The trailer showed off a doodle-like art style and cute stylized erasers with the faces of iconic characters and monsters from the series. The game will require players to match erasers in order to erase monsters.

Dragon Quest X Online will have its 10-year anniversary next year and it is celebrating by releasing Version 6 of the game. Little is known about what will be included in Version 6, however, the trailer features a Celestrian from Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies. This could imply players will be interacting with more Celestrians and possibly the World Tree Yggdrasil.

Finally, Dragon Quest X Offline is the proclaimed cousin version of Dragon Quest X Online. This game will be played entirely solo and has a deformed art style to give the game a cuter look and to feel more nostalgic. Dragon Quest X Offline will have the same story as the online version. Both Dragon Quest X Offline and Version 6 will only be released in Japan.

