Dragon Quest Treasures shows off monster-catching gameplay

George Yang
By

Square Enix has released a new gameplay trailer for Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off that features younger versions of siblings Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. It gives us the first in-depth look at what playing this game is really like.

In Dragon Quest Treasures, Erik and Mia can capture monsters and utilize their abilities both in battle and out of it. They have powerful skills that can help defeat enemies when summoned during the game’s action-oriented battles, and they can also be used to make big jumps and glide to different locations in the game. As Erik and Mia are whisked away to the land of Draconia, they’ll find treasure all across the region and establish a home base. The treasure they find can be appraised, and as they find more valuable loot, their rank increases.

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES | Gameplay Overview

Players can also recruit new party members for a fee and switch between them at the base. Teams of monsters can also be sent out on dispatch missions while you’re busy playing, and they have the chance to bring back some very valuable items. Erik and Mia’s overall goal is to find the seven Dragonstones, which are special artifacts that all treasure hunters want to seek out; however, rival gangs will stand in Erik and Mia’s way to find them.

Dragon Quest Treasures is scheduled to launch December 9 for Nintendo Switch. The next mainline game in the series, Dragon Quest XII: Flames of Fate, is currently in development and is billed as a more mature entry in the series.

