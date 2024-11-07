 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

HD-2D gives Square Enix a way to embrace its past and future

By
Art for the Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Save State
Square Enix / Digital Trends
This story is part of Save State, a bi-weekly column focused on the evolving nature of retro gaming.

HD-2D is the natural culmination of looking back to the NES and SNES eras of gaming for inspiration.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, games sported pixelated art styles out of necessity. In 2024, that look is now a stylistic choice for developers who want to associate with that retro gaming era. From UFO 50 to Volgarr the Viking 2, we’ve seen some impressive pixel art in 2024 games alone. But what if you combined pixel art with more modern lighting and artistic design sensibilities that are only possible on modern gaming hardware?

Recommended Videos

The answer to that question is HD-2D, a distinct video game look that Square Enix debuted with Octopath Traveler in 2018, trademarked, and has used as the aesthetic for retro throwback RPGs and remakes of classics. Next week, a remake of Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation will bring HD-2D to a whole new level and cement it as an art style critical to Square Enix’s future with old-school RPGs.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake launches on November 14 and is a full-on remake of the NES classics known as Dragon Warrior 3 in North America in the HD-2D style. It’s a gorgeous remake I couldn’t imagine without the HD-2D style. With HD-2D in the title, it’s about to make that term mainstream in the gaming zeitgeist. As such, it made sense for me to discuss Square Enix’s journey with the HD-2D style with producer Masaaki Hayasaka.

Related

How HD-2D came about

The seed for HD-2D came in the mid-2010s when pixel art games were at the peak of popularity with titles like Shovel Knight and Axiom Verge. Around the same time, developers at Square Enix were yearning to create RPGs in the style of the pixel-based RPGs they grew up with. Those were also the games that made Square and Enix household names prior to their merger. Hayasaka credits Masashi Takahashi, another Square Enix producer who’d worked on games like Bravely Default, with launching the project that would become Octopath Traveler and invent the HD-2D art style.

“I participated in the project as one of its founding members, and we first started by exploring graphic styles,” Hayasaka tells Digital Trends. “However, rather than deciding that this was the right choice for Octopath Traveler, I recall the process was the opposite, where we came up with various ideas and features for the game that could match these graphics.”

Octopath Traveler impressions
Square Enix

That development process meant that Octopath Traveler felt like a game tailor-made for HD-2D, impressively showcasing how Square Enix could create impressive pixel art and juxtapose it with more dynamic lighting and 3D backgrounds to create something that looks retro and chic at the same time. Rave reviews for Octopath Traveler at the time all complimented its art style.

Even in a Digital Trends piece that is more critical of the game, writer Steven Petite described the HD-2D style as a “magic trick.” Octopath Traveler kicked off an unofficial HD-2D series of games at Square Enix. Mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent and strategy game Triangle Strategy were HD-2D titles, as was Octopath Traveler 2. Then, a remake revelation happened.

Perfect for remakes

In the wake of Octopath Traveler’s success, Square Enix realized that the HD-2D art style could be applied to remakes of its classic 8-bit and 16-bit titles. HD-2D was created to re-create the look of those classics, so why not use it to remake them? An HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III was first teased in 2021. Square Enix released a remake of Live A Live, an RPG that had previously only come out on the Super Famicom in Japan, in 2022.

Combat in the HD-2D game Live A Live.
Square Enix

With these projects, Square Enix has cracked a code for retro remakes. If it didn’t want to do full 3D remakes like it has for Final Fantasy VII and Romancing SaGa 2, then HD-2D is a perfect fit. The HD-2D allows the remake to retain the 8-bit or 16-bit aesthetics of the games they are re-creating but look more gorgeous than it ever could on an NES or SNES. Hayasaka didn’t seem very surprised that this combination worked so well.

“The HD-2D style was created and inspired by the golden age of the 16-bit era, when the quality of pixel art was at its prime,” Hayasaka explained. “Even when we simply say “remakes,” there are various methods of doing so that may fit the unique characteristics of a title, but because the HD-2D style was born the way it was, it was a perfect fit for remaking games that originally used pixel art. It’s almost harder to believe they wouldn’t mesh well together.”

An RPG party stands in a throne room in Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake.
Square Enix

I couldn’t agree more after playing Live A Live and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. HD-2D is a natural fit for remakes, especially ones that aren’t trying to radically reinvent the original’s formula. It’s a safe way for Square Enix to recapture the aesthetics of its most iconic titles without sacrificing the artistic intent of the original or failing to appeal to modern audiences. It’s already committed to Dragon Quest I and II remakes in this style, so it’s a strategy Square Enix seemingly plans to stick with as well.

Enter, Dragon Quest III

Dragon Quest is one of Square Enix’s premier RPG franchises, and within that franchise, Dragon Quest III is considered one of the series’ best. As such, it’s unsurprising that Square Enix would look to remake it as it recommitted itself to making old-school RPGs. What better way to learn than from the classics? According to Hayasaka, Square Enix settled on utilizing the HD-2D style for this remake because of how well it works with remakes and how appealing it has been to Western gamers.

Even though the HD-2D style works particularly well for remakes, Hayasaka still highlighted some of the challenges that come when re-creating a preexisting game in HD-2D rather than creating something new from scratch.

“With an original game, you can build out and optimize the storyline, events, maps, etc. from the onset with the HD-2D graphic style in mind. However, the original game must come first with a remake like ours, so even if you come up with an idea that may look great in HD-2D, you wouldn’t be able to incorporate it if it’s an element that undermines features from the original game. In other words, the scope of restrictions inevitably becomes larger as you develop the game.”

A battle in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.
Square Enix

Hayasaka ultimately believes that having a keen “artistic sensibility” is key to creating a great HD-2D game, commending the great work of the art teams on games like Octopath Traveler and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. The development team of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake had a clear vision of what they wanted to do and how they wanted to evolve this art style.

Continuing to expand

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is the most important release for this art style since Ocotpath Traveler. It puts HD-2D right in the title and differentiates itself in clear ways. Specifically, the game uses a more vibrant color palette than any other HD-2D game and utilizes pixels mainly for characters and monsters rather than backgrounds. It gives this remake a distinct style, even within the broader spectrum of HD-2D titles. I asked how HD-2D had evolved, but Hayasaka described what is happening as more of an expansion of what the art style could do.

“Rather than evolving, it may be more accurate to say that it’s expanding further and further,” Hayasaka said. “For example, in Triangle Strategy — which followed Octopath Traveler — the camera could be rotated, and in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, we experimented by utilizing color palettes that felt authentic to Dragon Quest alongside a formula to forego pixels in the background. I’m sure future HD-2D titles will also add their own unique new spin to the concept, and these innovations will continue to push the boundaries of HD-2D expression in the future.”

A conversation in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.
Square Enix

The HD-2D style came along at the right time for Square Enix. Over the past decade, we have seen the company truly recommit to Japanese-developed RPGs and a desire to recapture the magic of Square and Enix’s golden ages in the 1980s and 1990s. HD-2D provides Square Enix with a way to do just that. It gives their retro-styled RPGs a distinct look, works on new games and remakes, and offers plenty of room for artistic growth and expression.

Retro games resonate with people, and their beautiful pixel art and aesthetics are a reason for that. For now games, HD-2D is a way to show the game is in conversation with RPG classics. For remakes, HD-2D adds depth to what was originally a flat screen of pixels and combines old and new in an aesthetically pleasing way. With more Dragon Quest HD-2D remakes on the way, Square Enix is embracing HD-2D wholeheartedly. That’s a good thing for its retro-inspired RPG efforts.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
PS5 vs. PS5 Pro: Is the PlayStation 5 Pro worth the upgrade?
A PS5 Pro that's floating in front of a gray background. It's turned to the side.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is here and promises to make the best PS5 games even better. However, those improvements don't come cheap. Just like the DualSense Edge was a premium version of the default PS5 controller, the Pro model is being sold as an option for gamers who want the best possible experience. But this is way bigger of an investment than an accessory, so is the Pro worth that extra cost, or are you better off sticking with your base model and installing a new SSD? And is it worth snagging a PS5 Pro when the PS6 is on its way? Let's put the PS5 and PS5 Pro head-to-head and see which makes the most sense for all the upcoming PS5 games you have your eye on.
PS5 vs. PS5 Pro specs

Now that the PS5 Pro is in our hands we can fully dive into the technical details. The Pro model has had several performance boosts over the base model that will not only make future games look and possibly run better but also boost existing ones that receive a patch and thousands of backward-compatible PS4 games. Here's a quick rundown of how the two consoles compare.

Read more
How to revive in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Rook, Harding, and Varric with weapons out in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

You're fighting tooth and nail against a powerful enemy in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but suddenly you run out of potions and they hit you with a strong attack and bring you to zero HP, forcing you to restart the fight. But then you notice there's a revive button, and for some reason, it's telling you there are no revives left.

If you're in this situation, you're not alone. There's a slightly hidden revive ability in this fantasy RPG that the game doesn't talk about and you only notice once you're down. Figuring out how to revive your Rook in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is tougher than it seems, as it requires obtaining certain items first.
How to get Revival Charges in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
The only way to obtain Revival Charges in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is by wearing gear with the Revival Charges stat. There aren't any revival objects you can purchase separately, but instead, you can acquire equipment for your Rook or your companions that have a +1 Revival Charge on it.

Read more
How to transfer data from PS5 to PS5 Pro
A PS5 slim, PS5 Pro, and base PS5 all stand next to each other.

As great as the PlayStation 5 Pro is, no one can deny that it is quite expensive. To that end, many PS5 owners are likely planning on selling their current model to help offset some of the cost. However, you don't want to sell your old unit before you ensure that all your data for the best PS5 games is safely transferred over to the Pro. If you're getting ready to upgrade to the Pro, here's how you can transfer your data so you can pick up right where you left off and enjoy the nice graphical boost.

Read more