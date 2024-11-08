 Skip to main content
Anne Hathaway, Zendaya cast in Christopher Nolan’s next film

By

Christopher Nolan is building an A-list cast for his next movie. Per Deadline, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are the latest stars to join Nolan’s next event film.

Hathaway and Zendaya join previously announced cast members Matt Damon and Tom Holland. Hathaway has previously worked with Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, the latter of which celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this week.

Nolan will write and direct the film for Universal Studios. The project is expected to begin shooting in early 2025. Nolan and his wife, Emma Thomas, will produce through their Syncopy banner. The untitled movie is scheduled to be released theatrically on July 17, 2026. Many of Nolan’s films have had similar July release dates, including OppenheimerDunkirk, Inception, and The Dark Knight.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, with Deadline stating that “loglines or descriptions of the film that have been published to date are wrong.”

What will Nolan do for his next project? Speculation continues to mount that Nolan will make an action film inspired by 1983’s Blue Thunder, John Badham’s 1983 action movie starring Roy Scheider. What the movie is about remains a secret, but how the auteur will shoot the project is not. Nolan will film with IMAX cameras and incorporate “never-before-used” equipment into the shoot.

Nolan is riding high after the success of Oppenheimer, a biopic starring Cillian Murphy about nuclear physicist and the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide and won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.).

