Christopher Nolan’s next movie will feature ‘never-before-used’ IMAX equipment

After reaching the mountaintop with Oppenheimer, how can Christopher Nolan raise the bar for his next film? Two words: new technology.

During a quarterly earnings call, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond revealed that Nolan will shoot his next film with “never-before-used” technology.

Recommended Videos

“I’m pleased to share that Chris will be utilizing new Imax technology in the making of the film — never-before-used equipment that our teams have been developing through this past year,” Gelfond said (via Variety).

For over 15 years, Nolan has been one of IMAX’s most prominent filmmakers. Nolan’s The Dark Knight was the first major motion picture to be filmed with high-resolution IMAX cameras. Several of Nolan’s best action films — The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Tenet — utilized IMAX cameras for their elaborate sequences. Nolan even defied the odds by becoming the first movie to use IMAX for black-and-white film photography. The gamble worked, as Oppenheimer won seven Oscars and grossed nearly $1 billion.

All-new equipment begs the question of what movie Nolan plans to make. Because IMAX cameras are typically used to enhance action films, Nolan will likely make an action thriller, though this is not confirmed.

2 rumours are circulating about Christopher Nolan's next film: – The first comes from @GraceRandolph, who claims that the film may be a horror film. – The second comes from a Reddit user, who claims that Christopher Nolan and his team are currently working with the NYPD… pic.twitter.com/mIslSa8ZQ1 — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) October 15, 2024

If Nolan makes an action film, rumors are circulating that it will be about helicopter cops. Per the rumor, Nolan has drawn inspiration from Blue Thunder, a 1983 action film by John Badham about cops who fly high-tech helicopters.

Although the plot remains unconfirmed, we know some details about the cast and the release date. Matt Damon and Tom Holland have signed on to the project. Universal, the studio that distributed Oppenheimer, will release Nolan’s next movie on July 17, 2026.