Peacock sets a streaming premiere date for Oppenheimer

Thanks in part to the Barbenheimer phenomenon, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was one of the blockbuster hits of 2023. It’s also arguably one of the best movies of 2023. Because of Nolan’s deal with Universal, Oppenheimer had a particularly long window between its theatrical premiere in July 2023 and its streaming debut. Now, Peacock has announced that the wait is almost over and Oppenheimer will begin streaming next month.

The official streaming premiere date for Oppenheimer is February 16, which is almost seven months after it hit theaters. That date also allows Peacock to use the upcoming Oscar nominations to further hype the film. It’s likely that Oppenheimer will get nominations for Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and in other categories as well. It’s too soon to call Oppenheimer the leading contender, but it does have a real chance to take home several Academy Awards.

Shot of Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer."
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan’s movies have become events unto themselves, which helped propel Oppenheimer to new heights for a biopic. Ironically, Nolan’s former studio, Warner Bros., inadvertently helped Oppenheimer by placing Barbie on the same release date. Instead of tanking Nolan’s film, fans flocked to both movies.

Peacock may not be able to recreate that unexpected double feature, but it is also streaming several of Nolan’s other movies in February. On February 1, Peacock will add Batman Begins, The Dark KnightThe Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk, Inception, and Nolan’s first breakout film, Memento. So fans at home can treat themselves to their very own Christopher Nolan film festival, if they choose to do so.

