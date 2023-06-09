 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Reviews

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts review: This prequel needs more Bayhem

A.A. Dowd
By
The Maximals in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Score Details
“As a prequel, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is an overlong toy commercial that jettisons even the superficial illusion of stakes.”
Pros
  • The humans are likable enough
  • The action is coherent
  • The transforming still looks cool
Cons
  • The Transformers are bores
  • The prequel plotting has no stakes
  • The voice actors are unrecognizable
  • The style is anonymous
  • Optimus Prime is still a jagoff

The Transformers, hulking hunks of sentient extraterrestrial hardware, are never more appealing than when doing what it says they do on the box: Seven entries into a movie franchise that stubbornly refuses to make like a Hasbro product and break already, there’s still some faint fun in seeing a sports car disassemble and reassemble, mid-joyride, into a towering stack of arms, legs, and gleaming attitude. The fun sputters, though, once they open the mechanized communication slots that pass for their mouths, and an autotuned stream of what passes for dialogue spills out.

Rise of the Beasts, the latest playset, dramatically expands the Transformers line of whirring, now-available-in-stores robots, which this time includes a noble, time-traveling species of life-sized action figures that take the immutable form of cybernetic animals. In terms of personality, however, they still only come in two varieties: annoying and [404 error: character traits not found]. The Maximals, as these zoological refugees are called, were introduced in a mid-’90s television series that boasted some very early, very primitive computer animation. Nearly three decades later, the CGI has improved. The writing, not so much.

Though billed as a spinoff, Rise of the Beasts mostly functions as another showcase for the bestselling playthings from the toybox. That includes, naturally, the yellow Camaro with the radio soul, Bumblebee, the only Transformer deemed likable enough to carry his own movie. Bumblebee has the advantage of communicating solely through sound bites not written by the screenwriters of the Transformers series; the movie follows his lead by stocking its own jukebox with borrowed cool—the quick wit outsourced to the likes of Biggie and Tribe and the Wu-Tang. Did we mention that Beasts is also a prequel, set in the ’90s for no discernible reason?

Bumblebee flies.
Bumblebee in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures

Optimus Prime, the humorless, baritone leader of the Autobots, remains a real jackboot of a guy. Does he remind kids of their own looming, overbearing fathers? If nothing else, he’ll prepare some of them for the drill sergeants they’ll endure later in life, perhaps after consuming a lifetime of Marine propaganda disguised, Transformers-style, as innocuous Hollywood thrill rides. There are actually two Primes, God help us, in Rise of the Beasts, with Ron Perlman lending his own low octaves to a gorilla-themed descendant. Not that you can necessarily identify his signature growl by ear. The movie assembles an impressive new ensemble of voice talent—Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Colman Domingo—only to obscure their contributions behind computerized gargle. At least Domingo can boast that he’s following in the footsteps of a legend; like Orson Welles before him, he’s earned a paycheck lending a planet-eating robot his pipes.

As usual, puny humans pick up the dramatic slack. Helping the good alien robots defeat the bad alien robots is Noah (Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos), an ex-soldier now trying to make ends meet in Brooklyn and get medical care for his sickly sitcom brother, who says stuff like “Bros before hos” when not turning on the cute-kid charm. (That Noah is a veteran who can’t get a job or secure health insurance for his family is the latest example of how the Transformers franchise seems caught between slobbering over military technology and vaguely criticizing the military-industrial complex, or at least making it look feeble.) The other flesh-and-blood character is Elena (Swarm‘s Dominique Fishback), a put-upon museum researcher around mostly to spout jargon. These two are among the more agreeable humans to ever trade quips with a Transformer, but is that saying much in a franchise once headlined by Shia LaBeouf and Mark Wahlberg?

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback shine a flashlight.
Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from Paramount Pictures

Speaking of the latter, he gets winkingly namechecked by the script. Are Marky Mark and future Autobot ally Cade Yeager the same person? That’s the kind of nutty conspiracy nonsense that characterized the earlier entries in the Transformers saga, most of them directed by Michael Bay. Those movies were hyperactive headaches, scrambling time and space as chaotically as their main attractions rearranged the architecture of automobiles. But at least they could be said to possess a style, a kind of fever pitch of bad taste. Rise of the Beasts, directed by Creed II‘s Steven Caple Jr., streamlines the singular incoherence of Transformers—the Bayheminto an anonymous blockbuster competence, a CGI boilerplate so damnably machine-tooled you have to wonder if Optimus himself was actually behind the camera.

Rise of the Beasts, in other words, is Transformers shorn of all stylistic lunacy. And as a prequel, this overlong toy commercial also jettisons even the superficial illusion of stakes. We know the world won’t be destroyed, because it’s still there, spinning, in the other Transformers movies. And we know the popular Transformer who gets killed won’t stay that way, for the same reason. So what does that leave? Stilted banter, twisted metal, a lot of familiar wrestling for a sci-fi device both sides want, and an army of biomechanical heroes with less dimension than whatever your average 8-year-old might grant them during playtime. Their personalities must be sold separately.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters everywhere Friday, June 9For more of A.A. Dowd’s writing, please visit his Authory page.

Editors' Recommendations

A.A. Dowd
A.A. Dowd
Writer
A.A. Dowd, or Alex to his friends, is a writer and editor based in Chicago. He has held staff positions at The A.V. Club and…
Andor review: Rogue One prequel is slow-burn Star Wars
Diego Luna walks through a scrapyard of ships in a scene from Andor.

Gareth Edwards' Rogue One: A Star Wars Story isn't the most controversial Star Wars movie ever made, but it still inspires plenty of passionate debate among fans about the place it holds in the beloved sci-fi saga. A gritty, standalone war story set in the period just before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, 2016's Rogue One was always a risky bet, but it was one that paid off as it became the third highest-grossing film in the entire franchise.

Now, the studio is doubling down on that bet with Andor, a prequel-of-a-prequel that explores the formative years of Diego Luna's rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One. And much like the film that inspired it, Andor delivers a very different -- but welcome -- Star Wars story with its simmering tale of espionage set in the early days of a galactic rebellion.

Read more
The Woman King review: a thrilling period epic
Viola Davis holds a torch in The Woman King.

The Woman King opens purposefully and violently. The film’s first sequence, which brings to life a brutal battle from its sudden beginning all the way to its somber end, is a master class in visual storytelling. Not only does it allow director Gina Prince-Bythewood to, once again, prove her worth as a capable action filmmaker, but it also introduces The Woman King’s central all-female army, sets up the film’s core conflict, and introduces nearly every important character that you’ll need to know for the two hours that follow it. The fact that The Woman King does all of this within the span of a few short minutes just makes its opening sequence all the more impressive.

The level of impressive craftsmanship in The Woman King’s memorably violent prologue is present throughout the entirety of its 135-minute runtime. For that reason, the film often feels like a throwback to an era that seems to reside farther in the past than it actually does, one when it was common for all the major Hollywood studios to regularly put out historical epics that were, if nothing else, reliably well-made and dramatically engaging.

Read more
The Fabelmans review: an origin story of Steven Spielberg
Paul Dano and Michelle Williams watch The Greatest Show on Earth.

Steven Spielberg has spent his entire career channeling the heartache of his childhood into movies. He’s never really hesitated to admit as much, confessing publicly to the autobiographical elements woven through sensitive sensations like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Catch Me If You Can, and especially his now 40-year-old E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, an all-ages, all-time smash that welcomed the world into the melancholy of his broken home via the friendship between a sad, lonely kid and a new friend from the stars. By now, all of that baggage is inextricable from the mythology of Hollywood’s most beloved hitmaker: It’s conventional wisdom that Spielberg’s talent for replicating the awe and terror of childhood comes from the way that his own has continued to weigh, more than half a century later, on his heart and mind.

With his new coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, Spielberg drops all but the barest pretense of artificial distance between his work and those experiences. Co-written with Tony Kushner, the great playwright who’s scripted some of the director’s recent forays into the American past (including last year’s luminous West Side Story), the film tells the very lightly fictionalized tale of an idealistic kid from a Jewish family, growing up in the American Southwest, falling in love with the cinema as his parents fall out of love with each other. Every scene of the film feels plucked from the nickelodeon of Spielberg’s memories. It’s the big-screen memoir as a twinkly-tragic spectacle of therapeutic exorcism.

Read more