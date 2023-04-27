The battle for Earth rages on in the latest trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The latest footage pits the villainous Unicron at the center of the action. Debuting in the 1986 animated film The Transformers: The Movie, the Unicron is the leader of the evil Terrorcons that devour worlds. As Mirage says in the trailer, the Unicron “eats planets.”

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), Rise of the Beasts will introduce audiences to the Beast Wars storyline as the Autobots find new allies in the form of the Maximals. Set in 1994 New York City, the film stars Anthony Ramos (Hamilton) as Noah Diaz, an ex-military electronics expert. Heteams up with an Autobot spy named Mirage (Bupkis’ Pete Davidson), who transforms into a silver-blue Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8. Diaz is eventually led to Optimus Prime (Transformers’ Peter Cullen) as he joins in the global fight to save humanity. The Autobots ally themselves with a new Transformers faction, the Maximals, to battle the Unicron and the Terrorcons.

Alongside Ramos, other actors in the human roles include Dominique Fishback (Swarm), Lauren Vélez (Power Book II: Ghost), and Tobe Nwigwe (Mo). Actors providing their voices for the Autobots include Cullen, Davidson, Liza Koshy (Cat Person), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), and John DiMaggio (Interview with the Vampire).

Ron Perlman (Hellboy) voices the leader of the Maximals, Optimus Primal. Other Maximals’ voices include Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), David Sobolov (Bumblebee), and Tongayi Chirisa (Mayfair Witches). Colman Domingo (Euphoria) will voice the Unicron and some of his Terrorcon followers are voiced by Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to be released on June 9 by Paramount Pictures.

