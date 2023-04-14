Pete Davidson tries to live a normal life in Bupkis trailer

Who better to play a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) than Davidson himself? The Saturday Night Live alum stars in the new half-hour comedy from Peacock, Bupkis, which released its first trailer.

In Bupkis, Davidson is trying to navigate the perils of fame while striving to live a “normal life.” As his grandfather (Goodfellas’ Joe Pesci) tells Davidson in the footage, “You run around like a kid, and you’re not a kid anymore. You’re a man.” As his star persona rises, Davidson’s mother (The Sopranos’ Edie Falco) reminds her son that “nothing is as important as family.”

The official logline from Peacock: “Bupkis is a new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci alongside a star-studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson. Welcome to Bupkis.”

Bupkis will feature an abundance of famous guest stars, including Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Ray Romano (The Irishman), Jon Stewart (The Problem with Jon Stewart), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Sebastian Stan (Fresh), Oona Roche (The Nest), Machine Gun Kelly (Good Mourning), and John Mulaney (John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch).

The semi-autobiographical series was written by Davidson, Judah Miller (Crashing), and Davie Sirius (Saturday Night Live). Davidson. Miller serves as the showrunner, and Miller executive produces with Davidson, Sirius, Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live), Andrew Singer (Documentary Now!), and Erin David (MacGruber).

All eight episodes of Bupkis premiere Thursday, May 4, on Peacock.

