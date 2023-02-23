 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Who Killed Robert Wone? trailer attempts to find the murderer in a puzzling case

Dan Girolamo
By

In the trailer for Peacock’s Who Killed Robert Wone?, one of the investigators attempts to solve the titular question. He says, “When I die, the first question I’m gonna ask God [is], ‘Who killed Robert Wone?'”

On August 2, 2006, Wone was stabbed to death in a Washington, D.C., home owned by his friends Victor Zaborsky, Joe Price, and Dylan Ward. Zaborsky called 911 to alert the authorities that Wone was stabbed to death in the guestroom of his house. The three men told the police that an intruder killed Wone.

As one of the interview subjects says in the trailer, “This case has more questions than answers,” which is a common theme in most true crime docuseries. As the authorities investigate the scene, it becomes clear that Wone’s death is not an open-and-shut case. From needle marks on his neck to no evidence of a struggle, finding the person who murdered Wone becomes quite challenging. Are the roommates telling the truth, or did they cover up a murder? Through interviews with investigators and those who knew Wone, the docuseries seeks to discover the truth 16 years after the crime.

Related
Who Killed Robert Wone? | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

“The case of Robert Wone is a story that most crime fans may have never heard of, but once they do, they won’t stop talking about it,” said Stephanie Steele, senior vice president, Unscripted Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Through interviews with those closest to the case and friends of Robert’s who knew him well, Who Killed Robert Wone? looks to give the Peacock audience insight into one of the most mysterious murder cases of the 2000s and explore the bizarre events of what happened on that fateful night.” 

The two-part documentary series is directed by Jared P. Scott (Requiem for the American Dream). Scott will executive produce along with Eric Wetherington (Snapped), Patrick Reardon(Payback), and Paul Epstein (Into the Wild Frontier). Jupiter Entertainment will produce.

Poster for Who Killed robert wone on Peacock.

Who Killed Robert Wone? is streaming on March 7 on Peacock.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Niecy Nash on honoring the legacy of Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
September 29, 2022
Jeffrey Dahmer is arrested in Dahmer.

Ask any American about Jeffrey Dahmer, and the vast majority would be able to mention something about the infamous serial killer. Could the same be said about Glenda Cleveland? The unsung hero in the Dahmer case is getting the attention she deserves in Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Portrayed by Emmy winner Niecy Nash, Glenda was the persistent neighbor who continuously alerted police about Dahmer's mysterious actions in his apartment. Despite playing such a pivotal role in bringing down Dahmer (Evan Peters), Glenda's story took a backseat until now, and Nash understood the gravity of bringing her story to life.

"When you hear the different things that happened with regards to Jeffrey Dahmer and his victims, Glenda was one of his victims, too, and her story has been told the least," said Nash in an interview with Netflix. "Heavy is the head that wears the crown to tell this story, specifically through Glenda's lens as it had never been done before. So that comes with a lot of responsibility because you want to make sure you get it right."

Read more
A Friend of the Family trailer shows a psychopath at work
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
September 12, 2022
Poster of the cast from Peacock's A Friend of the Family.

In the trailer for Peacock's A Friend of the Family, which is based on a true story, FBI Agent Peter Walsh (Austin Stowell) tells the Broberg family to question the intentions of their neighbor, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy). "No one thinks that their best friend is a monster," says Walsh. "But he has all the hallmarks of a psychopathic personality."

Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin star as Bob and Mary Ann Broberg, a kindhearted suburban family who became great friends with Robert and his wife, Gai (Lio Tipton). Over a few years, Robert manipulated the Brobergs to go against one another other, exploiting their vulnerabilities as a family while driving a wedge between the parents and one of their daughters, Jan (Mckenna Grace). During this time frame, Robert kidnapped Jan multiple times, and sexually assaulted her in the process.

Read more
The Good Nurse trailer unveils a killer in the hospital
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
September 7, 2022
Jessica Chastain sits in the lobby in a scene from The Good Nurse.

Typically, hospitals are health institutions where nurses and doctors administer treatment to those who seek help. Hospitals are a place of service, but in The Good Nurse, they transform into a home for a serial killer. Netflix released the first trailer for their latest crime drama, The Good Nurse, starring Academy Award-winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. The film depicts true events in the life of serial killer Charles Cullen.

The Good Nurse | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more