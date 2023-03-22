Dracula’s servant wants a normal life in Renfield trailer

R. M. Renfield (The Great’s Nicholas Hoult) wants to live a normal life without his boss breathing down his neck. Practically every person in the workforce strives for that same goal. However, not everyone works for the narcissistic vampire known as Dracula (Pig’s Nicolas Cage). Renfield’s attempt to break free from the Count is the subject of Universal’s upcoming horror comedy Renfield, which released its final trailer today.

After 90 years as a servant to Dracula, Renfield wants to change his life. Renfield no longer wants to obtain bodies for his master to eat or dry clean his cape. After saving a bar from a shooting and meeting traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (The Farewell’s Awkwafina), Renfield is inspired to sever his ties with his boss. However, the needy Dracula won’t let his servant out of his grasp without a fight, so Renfield and Rebecca team up to end the vampire’s reign.

Aside from Cage, Hoult, and Awkwafina, the ensemble cast includes Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Adrian Martinez (Focus), Brandon Scott Jones (Senior Year), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Penguin), Miles Doleac (American Horror Story), Caroline Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), and Bess Rous (Ghostbusters).

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War) from a script written by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty). The film is based on an original idea pitched by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead). According to McKay, the film is a soft reboot of Universal’s Dracula series and a direct sequel to 1931’s Dracula.

Renfield opens in theaters on April 14.

