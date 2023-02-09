 Skip to main content
Cruise life takes a dark turn with a killer duck on the loose in first trailer for Wreck

Dan Girolamo
By

Do not adjust your glasses. You read the headline correctly. A killer duck is on the loose aboard a cruise ship in the first trailer for Freemantle’s series Wreck.

In the horror comedy series, Jamie Walsh (Ladhood’s Oscar Kennedy) is a 19-year-old who takes a job aboard The MS Sacramentum cruise ship to investigate the disappearance of his sister. Jamie’s sister was working on the ship during its last charter, but went missing midway through the trip. Jamie slowly gets initiated into cruise life and the different groups that exist below deck. As Jamie learns more secrets aboard the ship, murders begin to take place at the hands of a murderer in a killer duck mask. Wreck combines British comedy with slasher horror for a six-episode season.

Wreck | Official Trailer | Hulu

The ensemble cast includes Jack Rowan (Noughts + Crosses) as Danny, Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars) as Vivian, Jodie Tyack (The Window) as Pippa, and Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You) as Karen. Wreck also features new talent, such as Anthony Rickman as Olly, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Diego Andres as Jerome, Louis Boyer as Sam, Miya Ocego as Rosie, Warren James Dunning as Beaker, Alice Nokes as Sophia, Ramanique Ahluwalia as Lily, and Peter Claffey as Cormac.

Ryan J. Brown (The Doodler) is the creator and primary writer of Wreck. Chris Martin (Good Vibrations) will produce, while Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders), Tommy Bulfin (Normal People), and Chris Baugh (Boys from Country Hell) will executive produce. Baugh also directs all six episodes.

Poster for the Hulu series Wreck.

Wreck premieres Wednesday, March 1, exclusively on Hulu. 

