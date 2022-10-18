 Skip to main content
Kumail Nanjiani taps into his dark side in Welcome To Chippendales trailer

Blair Marnell
By

The year may be rapidly coming to a close, but Hulu has at least one more buzzy true crime series on the docket ahead of the new year. The upcoming miniseries Welcome To Chippendales follows the unlikely story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who founded Chippendales in 1979. For those of you unfamiliar with Chippendales, it’s a male striptease chain geared toward women. Banerjee correctly saw the potential for it to become a franchise. However, he may not have predicted just how far he was willing to go for his empire.

Welcome to Chippendales | Official Trailer | Hulu

After his first superhero turn in last year’s Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani is exploring considerably darker territory in his role as Banerjee. As seen in the trailer above, Banerjee didn’t always aspire to be the owner of his own strip club. But once he found his American dream, Banerjee walked away from his previous ambitions and didn’t look back. The problem is that others shared Banerjee’s dream, and they weren’t shy about attempting to usurp it. In response, Banerjee displays an almost-shocking turn that involves plots to murder his rivals, all in the name of staying on top of his business.

Kumail Nanjiani in Welcome to Chippendales.

In this endeavor, Banerjee teams up with Paul Snider (Dan Stevens) and an Emmy-award winning producer, Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett), the man who gave Chippendales the theatrical polish it needed to succeed. Unfortunately, when it comes to money and control, even successful partnerships can sour. But potential murder isn’t the usual outcome in these cases.

Annaleigh Ashford also stars in the series as Irene, with Juliette Lewis as Denise, Quentin Plair as Otis, Robin de Jesús as Ray Colon, and Spencer Boldman as Lance McCrae. Nicola Peltz as will guest star as Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten.

Welcome To Chippendales was created and adapted for television by Robert Siegel. The first episode will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, November 22.

