Peacock shares first look at Bupkis starring Pete Davidson

Dan Girolamo
By

After an eight-season run on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson is heading to scripted television for his next move. Davidson will write, produce, and star in Bupkis, a new comedy series from Peacock. The service announced that production is underway, and shared the first look at the series.

According to the official synopsis, Bupkis is a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life. The half-hour live action comedy will integrate grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well-known.

Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci sit down and chat in a scene from Bupkis.
BUPKIS -- "The Florida Project" Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

Starring alongside Davidson is Joe Pesci, the Academy Award-winning actor best known for his wiseguy roles in Goodfellas, Casino, and Raging Bull. Pesci will play Davidson’s grandfather. Also joining the cast is Edie Falco, the four-time Emmy Award-winning actress who became a television icon for her role as Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos. Falco will star as Davidson’s mother.

Davidson’s former boss and mentor, Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels, will serve as an executive producer. Judah Miller will be the showrunner/writer/producer, while SNL‘s Dave Sirius will write and executive produce. Jason Orley, who directed Davidson in Big Time Adolescence and the two comedy specials, Pete Davidson: Alive from New York and Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, will direct and co-executive produce.

Similar to Bupkis, Davidson incorporated elements of his life in the 2020 comedy The King of Staten Island. Directed by Judd Apatow, Davidson starred in this semibiographical version of his life, playing a directionless young man dealing with the effects of his father’s death in 9/11 as he tries to find purpose in his life.

Bupkis currently has no premiere date.

