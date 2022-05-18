Peacock releases the first trailer for Queer as Folk revival

Two decades ago, Showtime was the only major cable network willing to run LGBT-themed dramas like Queer as Folk and The L Word. And while The L Word: Generation Q is currently on Showtime, the latest incarnation of Queer as Folk is ready to expand its wings at its new home at Peacock.

Peacock has debuted the first trailer for the new Queer as Folk series, which follows a group of diverse friends who live in New Orleans. Their collective lives are forever changed following a shared tragedy between them. But in the shadow of that tragedy, they will rebuild their lives and find hope and fulfillment with each other and with new romantic partners.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies is the creator of the original Queer as Folk for Britain’s Channel 4, and he is attached to the new series as an executive producer. Davies also shared his excitement to see his show live again.

“I’m very proud of what we achieved in 1999,” said Davies in a statement. “But in queer years, that was a millennium ago! As a community, we’ve radicalized, explored, opened up, and found new worlds — with new enemies and new allies — and there was so much to be said. Stephen [Dunn] pitched a brand new version of Queer as Folk with so much imagination, insight, and crucially, joy, that I simply couldn’t resist. I thought it was about time the title belonged to a whole new generation. The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry — everything a queer show should be.”

“Like most queer ‘90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original Queer as Folk,” added Stephen Dunn, the creator of the new series. “Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen. The show offered a new paradigm – one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage. It was truly iconic. I am honored that Russell T Davies, the creator of the original series, entrusted me to continue this legacy.”

Devin Way headlines the new series as Brodie, with Fin Argus as Mingus, Jesse James Keitel as Ruthie, Candace Grace as Shar, Johnny Sibilly as Noah, Ryan O’Connell as Julian, Kim Cattrall as Brenda, Juliette Lewis as Judy, Ed Begley Jr. as Winston, Armand Fields as Bussy, Chris Renfro as Daddius, and Eric Graise as Marvin.

Queer as Folk will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, June 9.

Editors' Recommendations