 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Father and daughter bond in the first trailer for Aftersun

Blair Marnell
By

Sometimes, you can tell which movies are going to play well during awards season. A24’s upcoming release, Aftersun, seems likely to get a lot of attention simply by being unique in the marketplace. It’s not a conventional drama, nor are the stakes sky-high. Instead, it’s an emotionally affecting look at a young girl’s bond with her father, through apparent home movies that were filmed decades ago. This gives Aftersun an unusual look that makes it stand out from the crowd. But it wouldn’t mean anything if the viewer didn’t care for the two leading characters.

Paul Mescal stars in the film as Calum, with Francesca Corio as his daughter, Sophie. There’s not a lot of plot details in the trailer, and we suspect that the movie itself isn’t necessarily story driven. Instead, it depends largely on the interactions between the father and daughter duo. Through their dialogue in the trailer, we can deduce that Sophie is living with her mother and that Calum left his native Scotland without any intention of ever going back. But that doesn’t mean he wants to leave Sophie behind.

The film is largely based around Calum and Sophie’s vacation in Turkey, but some of the things Calum says to Sophie suggests that he wants to remain heavily involved with her life even at a long distance. That’s why she’s noticeably embarrassed when he suggests that they can talk about anything, even the boys she meets and the drugs she takes. But she might be a little too young for that discussion.

Francesca Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun.

Although she isn’t seen in the trailer, Celia Rowlson-Hall co-stars in the film as adult Sophie, with Harry Perdios as Toby. Brooklyn Toulson and Sally Messham have supporting roles.

This is the feature-length directorial debut of Charlotte Wells, who also wrote the film. Aftersun debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, and A24 will release the film in theaters on October 21.

Editors' Recommendations

The Fabelmans review: an origin story of Steven Spielberg
Paul Dano and Michelle Williams watch The Greatest Show on Earth.
Down to clown? The biopic spoof Weird is a glorified Funny or Die sketch
Daniel Radcliffe and Rainn Wilson stare at the camera.
Toronto film fest 2022 opens with a blandly inspirational Netflix biopic
Nathalie Issa and Manal Issa play in the water.
Love tears Harry Styles apart in My Policeman’s new trailer
The cast of My Policeman.
Meet Cute review: Peacock’s time travel rom-com falls flat
Kaley Cuoco stands next to Pete Davidson in Peacock's Meet Cute.
Heardle today, September 23: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 23: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
The best Roku TVs of 2022: which should you buy?
TCL 6-Series Roku TV, 2022 model.
Don’t Worry Darling review: through the suburban looking glass
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles make for a photogenic couple.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
Sidney Poitier in Sidney.
The 70 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (September 2022)
Veronica and the Heathers in Heathers.
The best shows on Netflix right now (September 2022)
David and Lucy in neon-colored Cyberpunk: Edgerunners ket art.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)
Regina King and Lakeith Stanfield in The Harder They Fall.