Peacock shares a first look at Rutherford Falls season 2

After fleeing town at the end of Rutherford Falls season 1, Ed Helms’ Nathan Rutherford is back as the first pictures from the upcoming second season of the Peacock original series show. The series follows the friendship between Nathan and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) as they find themselves increasingly at odds over the small town and the neighboring Minishonka Nation reservation, of which Reagan is a member. But at least Reagan knows who she is and where she comes from. Nathan was left without definitive answers in season 1 when he learned that he wasn’t really a biological Rutherford after all.

In the first picture from season 2, it looks like Reagan and Nathan have settled back into their long-standing bond of friendship. They really do enjoy hanging out with each other.

Nathan doesn’t look quite as happy in the second picture, as he and Reagan share a picnic with his assistant, Bobbie Yang (Jesse Leigh).

The third image finds Reagan and her boss, Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes), having a brief conversation outside of work.

And finally, it looks like there’s a costume party in town, possibly in time for Halloween.

In a new statement, showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas offered a quick rundown of what to expect in season 2.

“Rutherford Falls is back! Get ready to laugh, cry, and swoon. Do people still swoon? Well, they will now! Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and I had an absolute blast making a show that’s heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and depicts Native Americans in ways you never see on television. Also, a lot of people get punched/kicked in the face. We hope you enjoy season 2!”

Rutherford Falls was created by Helms, Ornelas, Michael Schur, and Sierra Teller Ornelas. The second season will consist of eight episodes, and premiere exclusively on Peacock on June 16.

