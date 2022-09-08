 Skip to main content
Kaley Cuoco tries to change Pete Davidson in Meet Cute trailer

Blair Marnell
By

If you’re looking for love from a man or a woman, it’s almost always going to be disappointing until you realize one thing: There are no perfect people. But there can be a perfect person for you, as long as you’re willing to accept someone, flaws and all. But in the new Peacock original film, Meet Cute, Kaley Cuoco’s Shelia just can’t be satisfied by Gary (Pete Davidson) even after a wonderfully charming first night together. So she keeps trying and trying to make it better … to make him “better,” through time travel.

The trailer reveals that Shelia’s time travel vehicle of choice is a literal tanning bed. But we can’t argue with the results. It clearly works, and it gives Shelia a chance to know Gary intimately through each of their multiple “first dates.” There is also a darker side to Shelia’s trips, as she has to essentially murder her alternate self in the past in order to assume their place in the new timeline.

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson in Meet Cute.

Unfortunately for Shelia, she goes too far when it comes to molding Gary into her perfect man. Instead of simply reliving their first meeting over and over again, she starts changing Gary’s past in an effort to reshape his personality. However, the inherent problem is that the Gary she was attracted to is literally not the same person after she’s taken away his pain and other negative experiences. And once Gary knows the truth about what Shelia has done, his only response can be anger.

Alex Lehmann directed Meet Cute from a script by Noga Pnueli. It will premiere on Peacock on September 21.

