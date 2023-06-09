 Skip to main content
Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

The robots in disguise are back in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment in the live-action Transformers movies. This film is also the first time that characters from Beast Wars: Transformers have made it to the big screen. That means that Optimus Primal and his Maximals are teaming up with Optimus Prime and his Autobots against Unicron, an adversary who made his debut in The Transformers: The Movie in 1986.

Anthony Ramos headlines the film’s human cast as Noah Diaz, with Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace, Luna Lauren Vélez as Breanna Diaz, Tobe Nwigwe as Reek, Dean Scott Vazquez as Kris Diaz, Sarah Stiles as Jillian, and Michael Kelly as Agent Burke. However, the real stars are the Transformers themselves, starting with Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime, Pete Davidson as Mirage, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, Liza Koshy as Arcee, Michelle Yeoh as Airazor, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere and Transit, Tongayi Chirisa as Cheetor, David Sobolov as Rhinox, Battletrap, and Apelinq, and Colman Domingo as Unicron.

Now that you know the details about the movie itself, it’s time to answer the question of whether Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is streaming right now.

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts streaming?

The robots in disguise from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

No, not yet. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has only just arrived in theaters, and there are no streaming options at this time. For now, if you want to see the film, you’re going to have to see it at a movie theater.

Will you be able to watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at home?

Two transformers stand next to each other in Rise of the Beasts.

Yes, but not yet. Since this movie is a co-production of Hasbro Studios, eOne, and Paramount Pictures, Rise of the Beasts already has a streaming destination at Paramount+. The film’s box office results will determine how quickly it streams. If the movie is a flop, then you could probably expect to see it on Paramount+ in 30 to 45 days. If Rise of the Beasts is a hit with staying power at the summer box office, then its streaming premiere will probably be pushed back to the fall.

Will Rise of the Beasts get a sequel?

Maximals and Autobots unite in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

That has yet to be determined. Because Transformers movies have been blockbuster flicks for Paramount since 2007, this will almost certainly not be the final Transformers movie ever made. However, the last two films, Transformers: The Last Knight and Bumblebee, underperformed compared to the movies that came before them. If Rise of the Beasts doesn’t deliver some big box office numbers, then perhaps the franchise will take a break. It’s too early to definitively say either way. So for now, we can only say that the answer is “to be continued.”

