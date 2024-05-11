3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2024

Looking for a great action movie to get your juices flowing this month? Once you’re ready to relax in front of the TV and immerse yourself in a compelling and high-action story, Amazon Prime Video has a good selection of options in this genre. The movies available through the streaming service change often, but we have some good choices for you that are available to stream this month.

The three action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in May include a DC Comics superhero movies from the ’90s and two war films from the 2010s that were well received, one starring Bradley Cooper and the other Mark Wahlberg. All three films are Oscar nominees.

American Sniper (2015)

American Sniper - Official Trailer [HD]

Clint Eastwood directed and co-produced this biographical war drama that’s loosely based on Chris Kyle’s memoir American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History. Kyle (Maestro‘s Bradley Cooper) was known for his tremendous skill in the military, serving four tours in the Iraq War. But American Sniper focuses more on the impact the job took on his personal and family life.

One of the highest-grossing movies during its month of release and Eastwood’s highest-grossing movie to date, American Sniper earned six Academy Award nominations. The movie is raw and emotional with the action secondary to the deeper story. Juxtaposed with the action scenes are moments where Kyle deals with the effects of the war, consistently distracted by memories and trauma he endured while serving.

Stream American Sniper on Amazon Prime Video.

Lone Survivor (2013)

Lone Survivor - Trailer

Another biographical warm film based on a book, this one written by Marcus Luttrell with Patrick Robinson, Lone Survivor chronicles the United States Navy SEALs counter-insurgent mission during the war in Afghanistan. A four-man SEAL team was tasked with locating Taliban leader Ahmad Shah, but the reconnaissance and surveillance mission didn’t go as planned.

Heavy on the action versus the personal stories, Lone Survivor was universally praised for the visuals and battle scenes along with the cast, which includes Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch, Ben Foster, and Eric Bana. It’s a harrowing look at the dangers and pressures of war and the brave men and women who fight for their country.

Stream Lone Survivor on Amazon Prime Video.

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Forever - Trailer #1

While it might not be considered the best Batman film, some believe that Val Kilmer was underrated in the role. He plays opposite Jim Carrey as Riddler in Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, the third movie in the inaugural Batman film series. The plot follows Bruce Wayne/Batman (Kilmer) and his fight against Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and Riddler, who are trying to steal information from the minds of those in Gotham City. The movie also introduces Batman’s sidekick Robin (Chris O’Donnell) as well as his love for Dr. Chase Meridian (Birth‘s Nicole Kidman).

While it is different in tone from the previous Tim Burton movies, Batman Forever was a massive box office success. For fans of the DC Comics universe, it’s worth watching or re-watching Batman Forever to see where you might rank it within the franchise.

Stream Batman Forever on Amazon Prime Video.

