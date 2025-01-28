7 best TV shows of the 2020s so far, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 7. The Bear (2022-present) 6. Ted Lasso (2020-2023) 5. House of the Dragon (2022-present) 4. The Last of Us (2023-present) 3. Shōgun (2024-present) 2. Squid Game (2021-present) 1. Stranger Things (2016-present)

Television continues to fill the airwaves with top-tier programs that rival cinema in terms of quality and acclaim. Shows on regular television networks and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Max have recently delivered several outstanding new shows and seasons that achieved record-breaking ratings, amassed significant awards, or both.

Though the world is only halfway into the 2020s, these seven TV shows have established themselves as the best of the decade so far.

Recommended Videos

7. The Bear (2022-present)

Cooking shows have long been a staple of television, and this FX/Hulu series captivated audiences with its unique portrayal of the life of a chef. Specifically, The Bear follows an acclaimed chef struggling to run his late brother’s restaurant, forcing him to adapt to this new environment and connect with those around him in order to succeed. The Bear captures the intensity and chaos of the kitchen with its quick-cut visuals and rapid-fire banter, the latter courtesy of the show’s outstanding cast.

However, the show also presents an emotional character study of its protagonist that realistically tackles heavy issues like suicide, trauma, grief, and addiction. It’s no surprise this series received so many Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes over the years. With a fourth season on the way, it’s clear The Bear has left viewers hungry for more.

Stream The Bear on Hulu.

6. Ted Lasso (2020-2023)

No one could’ve predicted this show would become such a hit with its silly premise, but comedy makes fools of us all. Ted Lasso delivered much-needed love, hope, and positivity to audiences when it premiered during the worldwide pandemic. However, the way the series tackled mental health and showed its characters overcoming fear and trauma made it even more emotional and resonant.

Though the show may have juggled too much with its third season, Ted Lasso gave something for all audiences to enjoy with its quirky humor, various characters, and tender message. One can only imagine where the series will go with a rumored fourth season on the way.

Stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

5. House of the Dragon (2022-present)

Following the divisive response to Game of Thrones‘s final season, HBO’s hit fantasy franchise regained its former glory with this big-budget prequel. The first season exceptionally set up the drama between the Targaryens and the Hightowers, and the second season kicked off their bloody war with a bang.

Exploring gender politics and issues of greed, social class, and war, House of the Dragon presents another realistic and riveting chapter in Westeros’s self-destructive history. The story is especially carried by its incredible actors and their complex characters. Though it is close to impossible for it to meet the high expectations set by Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a worthy prequel and an incredible story on its own.

Stream House of the Dragon on Max.

4. The Last of Us (2023-present)

Video game adaptations have long held a stigma in Hollywood, as many failed to live up to their source material and deliver a satisfying story. Thankfully, HBO’s The Last of Us both honored and elevated the exalted game it’s based on, setting an incredibly high standard for prestige television as a whole.

The show’s bold, sophisticated narrative expands the game’s post-apocalyptic world, focusing on characters other than protagonists Joel and Ellie, delivering emotional and grounded human drama that few shows have dared to tell. The Last of Us is more than a suspenseful and terrifying zombie show. It’s a story about humanity and how people find meaning in a cruel, uncaring world that feels closer to reality after the global pandemic.

Stream The Last of Us on Max.

3. Shōgun (2024-present)

This acclaimed period drama features a clash of clans and cultures in which Japan’s feudal lords battle for control of the country as a European sailor shipwrecks in their unfamiliar land with weapons and knowledge that could alter the course of the conflict. Shōgun was praised in every conceivable aspect, particularly its authentic portrayal of Japanese history and culture.

Overall, this FX/Hulu series stands tall as a beautiful and gripping political drama with a realistic exploration of war and prejudice. In just one season, the series won a record-breaking 18 Emmys and Primetime Emmys, including Best Drama Series at the Primetime Emmys and the Golden Globes, cementing it as one of the greatest shows in television history.

Stream Shōgun on Hulu.

2. Squid Game (2021-present)

This South Korean thriller series shocked the world when it premiered on Netflix, becoming an instant international sensation and increasing the global appeal of non-American shows. Squid Game pulls no punches as it presents a bloody and brutal death game with black humor and scathing social commentary about capitalism, social classes, and economic inequalities.

Many audiences can relate to the financial struggles that the show’s various characters face as they try to win big in Squid Game. That has only made such a dark but intelligent series more heartbreaking. But just like the show’s characters, audiences keep coming back to the Squid Game.

Stream Squid Game on Netflix.

1. Stranger Things (2016-present)

Stranger Things continued its streaming supremacy with its fourth season in 2022. The war against the Upside Down had never been so vast and emotional before, and the stakes had never been higher. While the heroes of Hawkins were forced to embark on their own adventures across the world, their stories came together in an epic blend of genres that sent the franchise into an exciting new direction.

It also introduced one of television’s best new villains, Vecna, who tore through the world and the characters with his plan to destroy humanity. All in all, Stranger Things presented a larger, darker story that brought it to the level of franchises like Star Wars, Game of Thrones, and The Lord of the Rings in scale, emotion, and popularity. One can only imagine how high it will fly in Stranger Things 5.

Stream Squid Game on Netflix.