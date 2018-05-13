Kevin Feige confirms that Ms. Marvel is ‘definitely sort of in the works’

Share

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio had plans for Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. In the interview, Feige explains that the company is currently working on Captain Marvel, but that they have plans for her younger counterpart, Ms. Marvel.

“Captain Marvel‘s shooting right now with Brie Larson,” he told the BBC in a video posted on Twitter by StaarksHeart. “Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works. We have plans for that once we introduce Captain Marvel.”

Marvel is planning to do Miss Marvel after Captain Marvel y’all Muslims. Prepare to finally be represented. pic.twitter.com/SKFofLDmBt — R O D Y ⚡️ IW SPOILERS (@StaarksHeart) May 12, 2018

Feige declined to give any details regarding how the company plans to introduce Ms. Marvel. It’s possible she could be getting her own movie or could co-star in the Captain Marvel sequel. Alternatively, they could introduce her via a Netflix series. However, the Netflix series have tended to showcase heroes with simple powers such as super strength. Khan’s shapeshifting might be difficult to do on a TV show budget.

It will also be interesting to see how Ms.Marvel ties into the Inhumans storyline that the MCU has worked into Agents of Shield and the ill-fated Inhumans TV show. While Agents of Shield is still on the air, Inhumans was plagued by poor reviews and low ratings resulting in its cancellation after a single season. It’s possible that Marvel may use Ms. Marvel as a means of giving the Inhumans a clean slate. Despite being a relatively new character, Ms. Marvel has quickly become one of the company’s more popular characters.

Created in 2014 by writer Willow Wilson and editor Sana Amanat, Ms. Marvel made her debut in 2014. A bubblegum-chewing superhero fangirl, Kamala Khan spent most of her free time writing fanfiction until the Terrigen Mists unleashed her latent Inhuman DNA. Using her shapeshifting powers and her giant teleporting dog Lockjaw (who we hope will make it into the movie), she defends Jersey City, and occasionally the world, from a wide range of threats.

Aside from the fact that the project is in the works, details are scarce regarding how Khan will make her entrance into the MCU. However, we’ll update this story as more news becomes available.