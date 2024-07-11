 Skip to main content
What’s the next surprise Netflix hit? It might just be The Perfect Couple

By
A wealthy family poses for a photo on a couch.
Seacia Pavao / Netflix

Murder mystery fans waiting for 2025’s Knives Out 3 can get their fix with Netflix’s upcoming drama series The Perfect Couple, which debuted a teaser trailer on Thursday afternoon.

Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) plans to marry Benji Winbury (Billy Howle), who belongs to one of Nantucket’s wealthiest families. Famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), Benji’s mother, pulls out all the stops to ensure a perfect wedding goes smoothly. But on the morning of the wedding, a dead body washes up on the beach. The guests are no longer attendees at a wedding — they’re suspects.

The Winburys are described in the teaser as “kill-someone-and-get-away-with-it” rich. Is one of the family members responsible for the murder? As the investigation advances, buried family secrets surface, threatening to sully the Winbury’s illustrious reputation.

The Perfect Couple is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel from 2018. The Perfect Couple’s ensemble includes Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury, Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco, Ishaan Khatter as Shooter Dival, Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury, Mia Isaac as Chloe Carter, Sam Nivola as Will Winbury, Michael Beach as Dan Carter, Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry, and Isabelle Adjani as Isabel Nallet.

Jenna Lamia is the showrunner of The Perfect Couple. Lamia currently stars as Judy Cooper on Resident Alien. Susanne Bier, the director of Bird Box and The Undoing, directs and executive produces all six episodes. Executive producers include Lamia, Kidman, Per Saari, Josh Barry, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and Shawn Levy.

The Perfect Couple arrives on Netflix on September 5, 2024.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
