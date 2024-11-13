 Skip to main content
When does Netflix’s The Night Agent season 2 start streaming? It’s closer than you think

A man leans up against a wall with a phone in his hand.
Christopher Saunders / Netflix

You’ll be able to kick off 2025 with one of Netflix’s most popular TV shows, The Night Agent.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed that The Night Agent season 2 will stream on January 23, 2025. The sophomore season will consist of 10 episodes. A brief season 2 teaser accompanied the announcement and highlighted the return of Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. The action-packed footage features Peter embarking on an explosive mission for the secretive organization Night Action.

Per Netflix, “Season 2 will push Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.”

Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, The Night Agent follows Sutherland, an FBI agent who receives a strange phone call while working as a Night Action operator at the White House. After uncovering a massive conspiracy within the U.S. government, Peter hunts for the traitor that threatens the safety of the nation. Season 1 ended with Peter leaving on a jet and heading to his first assignment as a Night Agent.

Luciane Buchanan returns for season 2 as Rose Larkin, the former Silicon Valley CEO and Peter’s love interest. The rest of the season 2 ensemble includes Amanda Warren as Catherine, Arienne Mandi as Noor, Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe, Berto Colon as Solomon, Michael Malarkey as Markus, Keon Alexander as Javad, Brittany Snow as Alice, Teddy Sears as Warren, Navid Negahban as Abbas, Rob Heaps as Tomás Bala, Marwan Kenzari as Sami, Elise Kibler as Sloane, and Dikran Tulaine as Viktor Bala.

Developed for television by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent became a massive hit and currently stands as the seventh-most popular English-language show on Netflix. Season 3 has already been greenlit. Production heads to Istanbul at the end of 2024 before moving to New York in 2025.

